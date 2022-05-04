Check a High-Quality Version of the Avatar: The Way of Water Logo

The first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is making the rounds in a couple of days in theaters with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It will be only in theaters for a week before getting released online for everyone else to see. We've hardly seen anything from this movie in the lead-up, so the trailer release is a big deal considering how long this movie has been in development. The hype has been pretty intense, too, which is interesting also considering how long we have been waiting for this sequel. The IMAX official Twitter account shared a high-quality version of the official logo for the movie.

We saw this trailer during CinemaCon last week, and while we have a lot to say about Avatar, the trailer for this sequel was very pretty to look at, and the 3D was awesome. However, visuals have never been the issue when it comes to this franchise, and it's going to be interesting to see if Avatar: The Way of Water, should it have a lacking story like the first one, can sustain on just being pretty.

Summary: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, AVATAR 2 begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. It will be released on December 16, 2022.