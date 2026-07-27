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Children Of Blood And Bone: BTS Featurette Released, Trailer Tomorrow
The trailer for the big screen adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone drops tomorrow, but today we got a first look at a behind-the-scenes featurette.
Article Summary
- Children of Blood and Bone released a behind-the-scenes featurette ahead of the full trailer debut tomorrow.
- The first-look video offers fresh footage from the fantasy adaptation after earlier Children of Blood and Bone previews.
- Interest in Children of Blood and Bone remains high as the film builds momentum following CinemaCon footage.
- Despite off-screen casting controversy, Children of Blood and Bone still looks visually striking and ambitious.
Well, this is going to be interesting. Children of Blood and Bone should be a movie everyone is super excited for, but there has been drama following this production for a while now. A lot of it is hearsay and people unfollowing each other on social media, but this is one of those times when Hollywood casting didn't pay attention to very specific details in a work, and it is blowing up in their faces. It's a shame because aside from this detail and misstep, the rest of the film looks incredibly beautiful. We got to see some footage of it at CinemaCon, and now it seems they are gearing up to release the trailer tomorrow. We got a behind-the-scenes first-look featurette today, and here is a massive pile of images for you to feast your eyes on.
Children of Blood and Bone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date
In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.
Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award® winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award® winner Viola Davis