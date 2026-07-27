Children Of Blood And Bone: BTS Featurette Released, Trailer Tomorrow

Well, this is going to be interesting. Children of Blood and Bone should be a movie everyone is super excited for, but there has been drama following this production for a while now. A lot of it is hearsay and people unfollowing each other on social media, but this is one of those times when Hollywood casting didn't pay attention to very specific details in a work, and it is blowing up in their faces. It's a shame because aside from this detail and misstep, the rest of the film looks incredibly beautiful. We got to see some footage of it at CinemaCon, and now it seems they are gearing up to release the trailer tomorrow. We got a behind-the-scenes first-look featurette today, and here is a massive pile of images for you to feast your eyes on.

Children of Blood and Bone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award® winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award® winner Viola Davis