Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: children of blood and bone

Children of Blood and Bone: New Official Trailer And Poster Released

Paramount Pictures has released a new official trailer and poster for Children of Blood and Bone, and it's much better than the previous trailers.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new Children of Blood and Bone trailer, and the response appears stronger this time.

The latest Children of Blood and Bone footage looks visually impressive and suggests Paramount invested heavily in the fantasy epic.

While the new trailer is landing better, questions remain about the adaptation choices and the studio's overall strategy.

Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is currently set to arrive in theaters on January 15, 2027.

After an extremely muted response to the initial footage, the new trailer for Children of Blood and Bone appears to be much better received, judging by the comment sections. This film is still a little confounding, given the casting decisions, the author's vocalism about everything this adaptation is getting wrong, and the release date; it's a wonder whether the studio has any faith in this. We also got a new poster, which isn't nearly as good as the one we got the other day, but it does show off the large and impressive cast. This film looks incredible visually, and it also seems like Paramount put a ton of money into it, which is why everything else remains so baffling.

Children of Blood and Bone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award® winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award® winner Viola Davis. It will be released on January 15, 2027.

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