Children of Blood and Bone: New Poster Released, Trailer Tomorrow

The reactions from audiences, fans, critics, and the author to the big-screen adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone could be more long-lasting and have a greater impact on the conversation than the movie itself. There is an argument about the casting of Amandla Stenberg as Amari and specifically the colorism the character faces that Stenberg physically cannot embody. Are they dropping that part of the story? It's possible, and maybe that's another reason why the author is so adamant about stepping away from this project. It's a mid-January release despite having all the hallmarks of a late spring, first-out-of-the-gate for the season blockbuster, so maybe Paramount knows that they might have fumbled this one in a big way. We got a new poster today, which is actually quite pretty if a bit unoriginal, and a new trailer tomorrow.

Children of Blood and Bone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award® winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award® winner Viola Davis. It will be released on January 15, 2027.