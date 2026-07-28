Children of Blood and Bone: Official Trailer And 11 Character Posters

The first trailer for Children of Blood and Bone has dropped, and it's pretty clear people are conflicted about the whole thing. Overall, the film looks pretty good and much better than you would expect for something being dumped in January. On the other hand, the miscasting is one of those things that will haunt this production as more and more people learn about it. No one involved is going to be able to avoid it once the press rounds start, unless they refuse to do any interviews, which isn't a good thing either. This entire cast and concept deserve so much better, even Amandla Stenberg deserves better than this because the crime she committed was accepting a job that was offered to her. The idea of troubled productions has cut films off at the knees before, and there is no telling if it's about to happen again. We also got eleven character posters showing off this impressive cast that deserves better.

Children of Blood and Bone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award® winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award® winner Viola Davis. It will be released on January 15, 2027.