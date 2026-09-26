Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: Final Trailer Teases Some Serious Body Horror Shenanigans

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Clayface, which teases some DC-themed body horror shenanigans.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled the final Clayface trailer, teasing a DC body horror movie that keeps its biggest shocks hidden.

Clayface arrives after a mixed 2026 for DC Studios, making its genre-bending approach one of the studio’s boldest swings.

The new Clayface footage shows more of the film’s unsettling tone while wisely preserving the fear of the unknown.

If Clayface connects in theaters, it could open the door for more tonal and genre experimentation across the DC universe.

2026 has been a weird year for DC Studios on the big and small screen. There is no doubt that everyone thought Supergirl was a sure thing and would be the big movie of the summer. That very much did not happen, and even now, the movie is failing to find an audience on streaming. Lanterns has been embraced more than it has been rejected by fans overall, even if people were, rightfully, really nervous heading in due to the marketing being all over the place. Now, we're in the final weeks before Clayface, our superhero body horror movie, is released. This film is interesting in that, if it does well, you have to wonder what doors it could open. Variety in tone and genre is so important in cinematic universes, and this could show that there are many things studios haven't taken a chance on yet. This week, we got the final trailer, and while it shows us more, it thankfully doesn't show us much. The horror of the unknown is important, and this movie seems to understand that.

Clayface: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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