Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: James Gunn Answers The "Why Clayface?" Question

Ever since they announced a Clayface movie, people have been hounding James Gunn with the question, "Why Clayface?" So this weekend, he took to Threads to set the record straight.

Article Summary James Gunn addressed the ongoing “Why Clayface?” debate on Threads as questions about the DC movie continue.

Gunn argued Hollywood should back bold ideas, saying Clayface came from genuine creative passion, not popularity.

The Clayface conversation echoes past skepticism around lesser-known comic characters that later became breakout hits.

DC’s Clayface is being positioned as a true horror movie, with marketing leaning hard into the film’s darker tone.

When word came down that a Clayface movie was in the works, people were a little confused. There were so many other Batman villains and supporting players who seemed better known or more mainstream in appeal. However, this was the movie DC had greenlit, and they said they were leaning into the story's horror element. At the time, it seemed like something a studio would say and then not really follow through on, but in the final lead-up to the film and all the marketing, it really does seem like DC wanted to make its first horror movie. However, that hasn't stopped people from asking the "why Clayface?" question over and over again, probably because they are fans and mad that their niche character isn't getting this treatment. It appears that James Gunn reached his breaking point regarding the whole thing. He took to his official Threads accounts and went off.

"Who tf asked for Back to the Future? Casablanca? There's Something About Mary? Pan's Labyrinth? Fury Road? Weapons? The Matrix? Although it may seem like it, Hollywood isn't a place where the only way to make a movie is the public voting on what IP they want to see that they've seen countless times before. Sometimes someone – in this case initially Mike Flanagan and then James Watkins and Hossein Amini – were inspired by a relatively little known fictional character and crafted what I believe is a very special story around that character. I'd take that inspiration a thousand times over some writer trying to make a buck by writing a listless screenplay about a majorly popular character he or she has no passion or feel for."

In some ways, it makes sense why Gunn is annoyed because he's likely been getting this question for months. However, when you're working within a well known cinematic universe, and you greenlight something that people aren't as familiar with, like Clayface, you're going to get some pushback. He, of all people, should know this, since almost the exact same conversation happened when they announced Guardians of the Galaxy.

Clayface: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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