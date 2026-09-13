Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: New International Poster is Giving Reeded Glass

A new international poster for Clayface has been released, and it is giving reeded glass, aka that decorative textured glass with parallel grooves.

Article Summary A new international Clayface poster has surfaced, signaling Warner Bros. is beginning to ramp up marketing for the DC film.

Clayface now carries added pressure after Supergirl underperformed, raising the stakes for Warner Bros. this fall.

The latest Clayface poster leans into a textured, stylized design that sets it apart from more typical campaign art.

Warner Bros. needs Clayface to break through ahead of Dune: Part Three, making every new promotional beat matter.

The strange poster decisions of 2026 continue with a new international poster for Clayface. This movie went from a film that DC Studios and Warner Bros. likely thought could come in and be a bit weirder, since Supergirl was the sure thing. They could take a chance on Clayface because they had that sure thing just a few months before. However, the summer was not kind to Supergirl, and things didn't improve when the movie made its way to streaming. This was not a Masters of the Universe situation where poor box office could be offset by high streaming numbers and merch sales. Warner Bros. has been struggling this year, full stop period, and they could really use a win before December rolls around with Dune: Part Three. So Clayface has a lot more pressure on it to succeed, and if Warner Bros. wants it to have a chance, it might be time to start kicking up that marketing. A new international poster appeared on IMP Awards, and it's giving reeded glass.

Did I have to Google to specifically figure out what kind of glass it is when there are parallel grooves like that, and am I only pretty sure that I got the right one because there's more than one type of glass? The world may never know.

Clayface: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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