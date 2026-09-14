Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: New Poster Asks You To Look Fear In The Face

A new poster for Clayface, which will be released in theaters on October 23, 2026, has been released and asks audiences to "look fear in the face."

Article Summary A new Clayface poster has debuted with the tagline "look fear in the face," teasing more footage may arrive soon.

Clayface is positioned as a bold DC horror thriller, signaling a new genre direction for the evolving universe.

The film follows a rising Hollywood star whose life spirals into a monstrous descent fueled by revenge and ambition.

Clayface opens in theaters and IMAX on October 23, 2026, with James Watkins directing from a Mike Flanagan story.

The summer conversation around DC superhero movies was dominated by how badly Supergirl did at the box office and with critics. It was a misfire that the new DC universe really didn't need, especially given that the second DC movie of 2026 was about as experimental as these things can get. Clayface seemed like a ridiculous pitch when we first heard about it, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this movie. We used to say this about the MCU, but diversity of genre and tone is the most important thing when it comes to crafting cinematic universes. Clayface certainly looks like nothing we've seen in the DC universe before, and if it works, it opens the door to so many other genres to explore. A new poster has appeared online, so one can assume that a new trailer is also likely coming soon.

Clayface: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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