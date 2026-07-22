Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: New Trailer Teases An Experiment Gone Wrong (Or Right?)

Warner Bros. has released a new official trailer for Clayface, which teases an experiment going very wrong or very right, depending on how you look at it.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled a new Clayface trailer, offering a clearer look at the story and its horror-driven approach.

The Clayface footage leans hard into body horror, teasing gruesome transformations and a disturbing experiment.

With DC Studios needing momentum after Supergirl, Clayface now carries added weight as a major theatrical gamble.

Clayface opens in theaters and IMAX on October 23, 2026, with James Watkins directing the DC horror thriller.

Warner Bros. is kicking up the marketing for Clayface with a new trailer that shows off a lot more of the plot for people unfamiliar with the concept of the character and also leans heavily into the horror. This movie was always going to have body horror, but if the nail clippers in the bathroom scene is anything to go by, it won't be limited to skin melting. After Supergirl, DC Studios could really use a win. This was supposed to be the big, experimental swing with Supergirl being the "sure thing" to back it up if it stumbles. Now, Clayface has a lot more pressure on it to keep people engaged in this new era of the DC universe as we wait for the next slate of movies to arrive in theaters and shows to arrive on streaming. We also got four new images to go along with the new trailer.

Clayface: Summary: Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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