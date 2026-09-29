Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: This New International Poster Is Pretty Sweet

A new international poster for Clayface has appeared online, and it is a homage to old-school Japanese horror movies. It also rules.

Article Summary A new international Clayface poster has surfaced online, giving the DC horror movie a striking retro horror vibe.

Clayface marketing has stayed impressively consistent, leaning into horror instead of hiding behind superhero branding.

That approach suggests Clayface is being positioned as a horror movie first, with comic book roots coming second.

Clayface opens in theaters and IMAX on October 23, 2026, with international rollout beginning on October 21.

A new international poster for Clayface has appeared online on IMP Awards, and it's pretty awesome. We've seen this visual from the movie for a while now. It was featured in the first images that we saw; however, the way it is presented is a homage to old school Japanese horror movie posters that aren't as common now. The art of a good and bad poster has become a bigger and bigger talking point as films fight for our limited time and income. Every piece of marketing matters, and a bad poster can really hinder a film when it comes to drawing in an audience.

It's been pretty neat watching the marketing for Clayface because they've been pretty consistent across the board. They said this was a horror movie, and it's been marketed as a horror movie despite its superhero origins. There's still time for them to try and bait-and-switch, but sticking to the horror marketing means that this is a horror movie first and a comic book movie second, which is good. Cinematic universes need a variety of tones, and who knows what we'll get if Clayface is a success story?

Clayface: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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