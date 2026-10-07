Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: Tickets Are Officially On Sale, TV Spot, And 2 New Posters

Tickets for Clayface have officially gone on sale. Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released a new TV spot and two new posters.

Article Summary Clayface tickets are officially on sale, giving the first real snapshot of how the DC movie could perform at the box office.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios also unveiled a new Clayface TV spot as the October theatrical release draws closer.

Clayface may have an advantage with a more manageable budget, lowering the pressure compared with bigger recent releases.

The DC horror thriller Clayface opens in theaters and IMAX in North America on October 23, 2026.

The next DC film will be here before we know, and tickets have officially gone on sale. So we're about to have a much better idea of what kind of box office Clayface is looking to pull in after another disastrous release for Warner Bros. last weekend. The studio isn't exactly doing a good job of reminding all of us why the merger was a bad idea, as they keep making misstep after misstep. The thing that Clayface has over something like Digger is a much more reasonable budget and doesn't need to crack over $200 million just to get out of the red. On top of ticket sales, we also got a new TV spot and two new posters from 4DX and ScreenX, specifically, because immersive body horror sounds like a super good time for the whole family.

Clayface: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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