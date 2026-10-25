Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: a24, Clayface, nathan fielder, Weekend Box Office, wildwood, You Can See Everything

Clayface Wins The Weekend Box Office, Fielder Doc Stays Impressive

Clayface won the weekend box office, but it came in at the lower end of expectations, while You Can See Everything is still impressing.

Article Summary Clayface wins the weekend box office with $24.5 million, landing on the low end of forecasts but opening solidly.

Clayface launched to $43 million worldwide, covering its reported budget fast and earning an A- CinemaScore.

You Can See Everything stayed red-hot at $19.5 million, up 25% in weekend two and reaching $45 million domestic.

Wildwood opened in third, while Street Fighter crashed 72% and Wicker kept building buzz with a slow rollout.

Clayface won the weekend box office, taking in $24.5 million, on the lower end of expectations. The difference between this and a film like Supergirl is the budget, so this one is a bit more successful. Worldwide, it started at $43 million, which pretty much covers its reported budget after just one weekend. With an "A-" CinemaScore, it should have decent legs as well, as we wrap up October and head into a very crowded November.

Clayface Does Just Enough To Beat You Can See Everything

Clayface did just enough to beat You Can See Everything, the Nathan Fielder A24 documentary that expanded its theater count in its second weekend and was up 25% as a result. So far, the buzzy three-hour film has made $45 million domestically, with word of mouth driving sold-out shows nationwide. In third place was the new Laika film Wildwood with $11.6 million. Hopefully it finds enough of an audience to have a successful run after theaters. Last week's number-one film, Street Fighter, plummeted 72% to $8.6 million and fell to fourth place. Finally, the fantasy romance film Wicker ranked fifth. The Alexander Skarsgård film is drawing sold-out shows that will continue this coming week, as it is slow-rolled out and capitalizing on grassroots social media buzz.

The weekend box office top five for October 23:

Clayface- $24.5 million You Can See Everything- $$19.5 million Wildwood- $11.6 million Street Fighter- $8.6 million Wicker- $5.7 million

This week, releases are limited because Halloween falls on Saturday, and studios don't release films when the holiday falls on a weekend. I wish something horror-related were coming, but oh well. Clayface and You Can See Everything will battle it out for the top spot, and I think Nathan Fielder's film will take over the top spot for the week. Right now, if buzz keeps up, and even with some big films coming that first weekend in November, the documentary has a good shot at crossing the $100 million mark domestically.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!