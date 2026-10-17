Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Clean Hands

Clean Hands Stars Braff and McGregor on Crime Drama, Family & More

Zach Braff (Scrubs) and Esther McGregor (Babygirl) spoke to us about their latest Vertical crime drama, Clean Hands, Allyn, immersion & more.

Article Summary Clean Hands stars Zach Braff and Esther McGregor, who reveal what drew them to the true-story crime drama.

Braff explains why Clean Hands let him break from comedy and tackle a darker, emotionally demanding role.

McGregor discusses portraying addiction with honesty, inspired by recovery meetings and real-life conversations.

The Clean Hands cast also shares how Jake Allyn and the Summers family grounded the film in lived experience.

When Zach Braff and Esther McGregor signed on to star in the Vertical crime drama, Clean Hands, it provided unique opportunities for each actor. For Braff, it was a chance to play against type, given his reputation as a comedic actor and director from his memorable work in Garden State (2004) and TV's Scrubs. For McGregor, it marks a significant step forward for her growing career in a serious role. The Jake Allyn film, based on a true story, follows Sergeant Kevin Simmers (Braff) leads a task force waging war on drugs in Hagerstown, Maryland, a major stop on the "Heroin Highway." At home, he's a desperate father grappling with his 19-year-old daughter Brooke's (McGregor) escalating addiction from pain meds to heroin. As Kevin is forced to confront the failures of the system he dedicated his life to defending, together father and daughter fight for recovery, redemption, and hope. Braff and McGregor spoke to Bleeding Cool about diving into the real lives of father and daughter, Kevin and Dana Summers, who also serve as executive producers, the social problems the film tackles between crime and addiction, and Allyn.

Clean Hands Stars Zach Braff and Esther McGregor Discuss Crime Drama, Family, Addiction, and More

Bleeding Cool: What appealed to you about 'Clean Hands?'

Braff: Well, I read the script. I thought it was incredible. I couldn't believe how well it was written. I really loved that it was a true story and that the people whose lives it happened to were going to participate, going to be there, and who were going to be guiding us. So, it wasn't done without their permission. It was done with them and in collaboration with them. I also never really get parts like this. For me, I long to do dramas like this, but I'm obviously known mostly as a comedic actor, so the fact that they wanted me for it really drew me in; I was so excited.

McGregor: Yeah, I was very entranced by the idea of talking about addiction as well. I think it's something that is talked about in a subtle way, but it affects almost every person, whether it's somebody you know, yourself, or whatever relationship you have with it. For me, being able to represent a beautiful human being, a true story, something that is very important to bring to light. It was very appealing and very well written, and I was very excited to know that Zach was also a big part of it. There were a multitude of reasons, but I guess sharing a story that the world kind of needs to hear was my biggest pull.

Was there any prep aside from what was on the script that you did that would help you for your roles?

Braff: I did a lot of cop work with a handful of officers to get the dealing with the guns, positioning for chasing people, and cuffing people. Then, even better, on the day when we were shooting, they actually had local…it wasn't even like movie advisors. They would have local detectives and narcotics cops there, and sometimes Kevin himself, the person upon whom the movie is based, was there. That made me feel comfortable. I would look at them after takes and be like, "Please tell me that was good. If not, let's go again." That was most of the training that I did, Esther?

McGregor: Yeah, I had an amazing opportunity to speak to not only Irene, who was Brooke's real-life drug counselor, but I also had a lot of meetings with people at Brooke's house that were in recovery. We did a lot of Zooms. I had a lot of questions about, in general, heroin, something I've not done, so I was curious about the whole process of everything. It was amazing; it was really great. I mean, understanding brain chemistry and how that affects, but also getting to speak to real people who have not only had an amazing arc in recovery, but are also practicing it all every single day. I felt really lucky to have so much support in every arena, and Jake [Allyn] was amazing at making that happen. Irene was a big part of getting to know Brooke as well, and obviously, then meeting Kevin and Dana, and they were brilliant. I wanted to do her justice and honor her humanity and her spirit and soul, so I went into the deep end, but it was great. Yeah, I felt very lucky to have access to all of that.

Clean Hands, which also stars Abigail Spencer, Holt McCallany, and Lucas Till, is available in select theaters and on-demand on October 16th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!