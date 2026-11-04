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Constantine: New Film In Development With Francis Galluppi Writing

A new Constantine film is reportedly in early development with Francis Galluppi, the writer-director of Evil Dead Wrath, set to write the script.

Article Summary Deadline reports a new Constantine film is in early development, with Evil Dead Wrath writer-director Francis Galluppi attached.

This Constantine project is separate from Constantine 2, the long-discussed Keanu Reeves sequel that has stalled since 2025.

John Constantine has a long live-action history, from the 2005 Reeves movie to Matt Ryan’s NBC series and Arrowverse run.

Created in Swamp Thing in 1985, Constantine became a major DC supernatural figure, often linked to Justice League Dark.

This is one of those announcements that is both surprising and not surprising at all. In terms of characters that have gotten several live-action adaptations and have been running around the DC universe in a bunch of different ways, John Constantine is not exactly one that you would expect, but here we are. After a movie where the conversation around it has shifted from "this is an insult to the source material" to "this is a comic book cult classic," to a TV show that failed to find its footing, to an Arrowverse supporting player in the most unlikely show, to a female counterpart in a Netflix series, John has made the rounds. If you were expecting Constantine movie news, you were likely expecting an update on the sequel to the Keanu Reeves film, which has been in development hell for years but finally started to see some movement before stalling again.

However, that isn't the case; at least, that's how the report is reading. Deadline reports that a new Constantine movie is in the works, with Francis Galluppi, who wrote and directed the next Evil Dead film, set to be released in 2028. This is a different film from the Reeves sequel directed by Francis Lawrence, and it is reportedly in very early development. We haven't heard much about Constantine 2 since early 2025, even with Lawrence making the press rounds for the latest Hunger Games movie. A quick glance at James Gunn's official Threads account doesn't show him addressing this announcement one way or another.

John Constantine was first introduced in DC Comics' Swamp Thing #37 in June 1985, so not a new character by any stretch of the imagination, but not an old one either. He was created by Alan Moore, Stephen R. Bissette, and John Totleben and went from a supporting player in Swamp Thing to having his own comic series later on. He's been a member of multiple different groups, though he is most commonly associated with his Justice League Dark affiliation. A Justice League Dark film was one of the many "in development" films announced during the previous era of DC films that never really took off.

John first appeared in live action in the 2005 film starring Reeves and directed by Lawrence. Comic fans initially criticized the film for not being close enough to the source material (many of those criticisms concerned Reeves's physical appearance not matching how Constantine is portrayed in the comics). However, it has always had its fans and has grown more popular over the years. A sequel was one of those questions constantly asked of Reeves and Lawrence before it was officially announced in 2022, but there hasn't been much movement since early 2025.

A show starring Matt Ryan debuted in 2014 on NBC but couldn't find enough viewers, despite fans loving Ryan's portrayal of Constantine. His version of the character eventually made the jump to the Arrowverse, first appearing as a guest in an Arrow episode and later joining the team in Legends of Tomorrow in season 3, where he stayed until season 6. There have also been animated versions of the character that have appeared in both film and TV.

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