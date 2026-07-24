Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: coyote vs. acme

Coyote vs. Acme: Final Trailer For The Warner Bros. One That Got Away

The long and strange journey for Coyote vs. Acme to the big screen is coming to an end, and Ketchup Entertainment has a final trailer for us.

Article Summary Coyote vs. Acme gets a final trailer as its long, turbulent path to theaters finally nears the finish line.

The film was rescued after Warner Bros. shelved it, with public support, cast backing, and Ketchup Entertainment stepping in.

The new Coyote vs. Acme trailer leans into the movie’s fun, broad appeal and why early buzz around it stayed strong.

With release day close, Coyote vs. Acme now faces the big test: can online excitement turn into real box office sales?

The story behind Coyote vs. Acme has been a mess, to say the least. Another victim of Warner Bros.' mismanagement, the film was saved thanks to a lot of pressure from the public, the cast, and Ketchup Entertainment stepping up as the champions they are. The film is coming out in less than a month, and this is going to be one of those moments when we see whether internet hype translates into ticket sales. So far, it hasn't worked out for movies, but maybe this one will be the exception. Another reason why this one ended up getting saved likely had to do with the reports that it was testing extremely well. This final trailer continues to look like a lot of fun and like something that would have appealed to a wide audience. It's a shame that the idiots at Warner Bros. dismissed it. Now the question is whether people will go see it.

Coyote vs. Acme: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote's chaotic catastrophes.

Coyote vs. Acme, directed by Dave Green, stars Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell and John Cena. It will be released in theaters on August 28, 2026

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