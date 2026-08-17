Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Crawlers, Saban Films

Crawlers Trailer Will Not Make Your Fear Of Spiders Any Better

If you are afraid of spiders, this new trailer for Crawlers is not going to help. The creepy film opens in theaters on October 16.

Article Summary Crawlers looks like a nightmare for arachnophobes, with the new trailer teasing a relentless deadly spider infestation.

Matilda Lutz leads Crawlers as a building manager fighting to keep quarantined tenants alive against venomous spiders.

Crawlers is directed by Ángel Gómez Hernández, written by Jayson Rothwell, and opens in theaters October 16.

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films promise Crawlers delivers visceral horror, intense thrills, and squirm-inducing fun.

Crawlers is a new creepy insect film coming out in October. It stars Matilda Lutz and is directed by Ángel Gómez Hernández from a script by Jayson Rothwell. In the film, a building manager tries to keep herself and hr tenants alive while quarantined. The reason? A massive infestation of deadly spiders. Needless to say, this film will not be for everyone. If you have arachnophobia, make sure to skip this one, or risk passing out in the theater.

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films will release the film in theaters, and it hails from the producers of John Wick, Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee. "Crawlers is a uniquely visceral horror experience that gets under your skin in the best way possible. It's a true, unapologetic genre film that delivers the kind of squirm-in-your-seat, racing-heart moments that horror fans live for," said Saban co-presidents Shanan Becker and Jonathan Saba. "It masterfully blends edge-of-your-seat thrills with the high-octane fun we've come to expect from the producers of John Wick."

Crawlers Will Be A Tough Watch In A Theater

In Crawlers, a catastrophic infestation of venomous and deadly spiders sends an apartment building into lockdown. Trapped inside by a police-mandated quarantine, building manager Serena (Lutz) and her residents battle to survive as the creatures multiply by the second. Armed with her intimate knowledge of the complex, Serena may be the only one who can keep them alive—if she can confront her deepest fear.

Produced by Scott Strauss, Peter Welter, Jayson Rothwell, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Josh Weinstock, and Alexandra Milchan. Executive Produced by Andrew Schwartzberg, Jon Shiffman, Diarmaid McGrath.

I know quite a few people who will have to skip Crawlers in theaters, as it will just be too much for them. That trailer is something. But if you can face your fear, this might be a fun watch. It opens in theaters on October 16.

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