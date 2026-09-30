Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Anything But Ghosts, Cooper Tomlinson, Curry Barker, Focus Features

Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson's Anything But Ghosts Coming in 2027

Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson will release their film Anything But Ghosts in theaters on May 7, 2027, the follow up to Obsession.

Article Summary Anything But Ghosts hits theaters May 7, 2027, with Focus Features backing Curry Barker’s Obsession follow-up.

Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson co-wrote Anything But Ghosts and also star in the horror comedy together.

Anything But Ghosts was made before Obsession became a breakout box office hit, grossing over $500 million in 2026.

Jason Blum, Atomic Monster, Spooky Pictures, and Divide/Conquer are producing the $5 million horror feature.

Curry Barker has set the release date for his Obsession follow up. Anything But Ghosts, which he co-wrote with his long-time collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, will be released in theaters by Focus Features on May 7, 2027. The film will star the pair, along with Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw, and Chris Reinacher. It was actually made before Obsession was released and became the story of 2026 at the box office, grossing over $500 million. The budget is $5 million. Jason Blum will produce Atomic Monster for Blumhouse, with Roy Lee and Steven Schneider handling producing duties for Spooky Pictures. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are producing for Divide/Conquer. The film is made in association with Image Nation, and That's a Bad Idea. Barker and Tomlinson also executive produce with Daniel Bekerman and Image Nation's Ben Ross.

Curry Barker Looks For Lightning To Strike Twice

In the film, Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson play "wannabe 'ghosthunters' who find themselves in over their heads as things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control." As he told Bloody Disgusting previously about the film: "It's Cooper and me doing our thing, so it lends itself better to comedy, but it's still set in this super grounded world. It's ghosts being real in a world where ghosts are not real. Just like [Obsession] is a wish going wrong in a movie where magic doesn't exist, or in a world where magic doesn't exist, right? That's kind of what I try to do."

Between this and Texas Chain Saw, Curry Barker is going to be a very busy man for quite some time. And if this is even half as good as Obsession was, then that is not a bad thing. I will take a Barker or Cregger film every alternating year for the next 20 or so years, thank you very much. I cannot wait to see a trailer for this.

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