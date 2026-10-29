Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Curry Barker, Mama Bear

Curry Barker Has A New Short Film Out – Watch Mama Bear Here

Curry Barker has a new horror short film out just in time for Halloween. You can watch Mama Bear right here, right now.

Article Summary Curry Barker drops new horror short Mama Bear for Halloween, available now to watch on his YouTube channel.

Mama Bear is written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker, marking his first posted work since Obsession.

The Curry Barker short stars Jon Lee Richardson, Katie Sarife, Ericka Kreuz, and Joshua Snyder.

Curry Barker stays busy with Anything But Ghosts next year and an upcoming Texas Chain Saw Massacre for A24.

Curry Barker has a new horror short film out today, in association with Windows, titled Mama Bear. He wrote, directed, and edited the piece, his first posted work since Obsession rocked the box office for over $500 million. The cast includes Jon Lee Richardson as Floyd, Katie Sarife as Lacey, Ericka Kreuz as Ms. Wilson, and Joshua Snyder. Vivian Gray, the production designer of Obsession, is also back for the short. The short was released on his YouTube channel, That's a Bad Idea, this afternoon, but you can watch it down below.

Mama Bear Fits The Curry Barker Tone

Curry Barker is a busy man these days. After the success of Obsession, his next film, Anything But Ghosts, will be released in theaters next May. Barker co-stars with his frequent partner Cooper Tomlinson, with whom he co-wrote the film. Also starring are Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw, and Chris Reinacher. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with Roy Lee and Steven Schneider handling producing duties for Spooky Pictures. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are producing for Divide/Conquer. The film is made in association with Image Nation and That's a Bad Idea. Barker and Tomlinson also executive produce with Daniel Bekerman and Image Nation's Ben Ross. Then, he moves on to reinvent The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with A24. That film is being produced by Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures, Stuart Manashil, and Exurbia Films' Pat Cassidy, Ian Henkel, and Kim Henkel. Ben Ross from Image Nation is executive producing.

This Mama Bear short returns to the type of short film that got him noticed in the first place, and it feels like an avenue he really enjoys and will return to frequently. It is a perfect release for Halloween week, and I am sure that we will see plenty more of these in the years to come.

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