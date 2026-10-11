Posted in: Games, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red Boss Is Excited To Work With Paramount

Following the announcement of a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 film, the co-CEO of CD Projekt Red says he is "excited" to work with Paramount.

Article Summary CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michał Nowakowski says he is excited to work with Paramount on the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie.

The Cyberpunk 2077 film was announced last week, with early reports linking producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to the project.

Nowakowski says Paramount shares CD Projekt Red’s creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise, with more details to come.

No director, cast, or story details have been revealed yet, but the Cyberpunk 2077 movie is moving ahead in early development.

It's kind of amazing how many things have changed in the last couple of years. For a long time, movie studios struggled to wrap their heads around adapting video games. A lot of it had to do with failing to take into account the fact that you are adapting an interactive medium into an inactive one. If you don't consider that aspect, something will fall apart. There are still plenty of misses, but the hits tend to be big with Resident Evil dominating the charts and Street Fighter set and ready to be released, with the marketing frothing at the mouth to tell us how much the movie is for the fans. Sony is stepping up in a big way for video game movies, but Paramount is also in the game. Last week, we got confirmation that a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie was in the works. This is about the least surprising thing in the world since the story has already successfully jumped to an inactive medium with comics, but movie movies are a different story.

We used to live in a world where video game companies would distance themselves from adaptations, but more and more companies (games and film) seem to realize that collaboration with each other will pave the road to success. So it isn't surprising to see someone like CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michał Nowakowski take to Twitter (via GamesRadar+) and declare how excited he is to work on the live-action film. "We're excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise," said Nowakowski. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time."

Early reports say that CD Projekt Red will be involved, as the initial article cites the studio along with veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. At the moment, there aren't any details about the Cyberpunk 2077 movie, including a director and star, but this is another announcement that is very early in terms of turnaround time. The game was only released in December 2020, and compared to projects that spent years or even decades in development hell, six years from game release to movie announcement is practically speedrunning adaptation.

Story from the official Cyberpunk website: "Take on the job of a lifetime — to steal a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality — and build your legend in the vast open world of Night City, where the choices you make shape the story and the people around you. Take on a variety of gigs to go from up-and-coming mercenary to legendary cyberpunk, all while uncovering the mysteries of the priceless implant everyone is dying to get their hands on."

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