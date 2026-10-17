Posted in: Cyberpunk 2077, Games, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Film "Won't Be A One-To-One Translation" Of The Game

According to the co-CEO of CD Projekt Red, the recently announced Cyberpunk 2077 movie "won't be a one-to-one translation of the game's story."

Article Summary CD Projekt Red says the Cyberpunk 2077 movie will not be a direct adaptation of the game’s main story.

Co-CEO Michał Nowakowski says the film will tell a new story set within the Cyberpunk 2077 world.

Paramount and CD Projekt Red appear to be aiming for a fresh approach instead of a one-to-one game translation.

The plan suggests the Cyberpunk 2077 film will expand Night City on screen rather than simply retell familiar events.

Word came down very recently that a movie based on Cyberpunk 2077 would be making its way to the big screen. It isn't that surprising; game adaptations have picked up a lot of steam in the last couple of years now that some movie studios have figured out how to make this work. This wasn't a surprising movie adaptation; this franchise has already jumped from games to other mediums, but it sounds like we might have a better idea of how CD Projekt Red and Paramount plan to approach this source material, and the approach sounds familiar to another video game movie that is currently doing extremely well. CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michał Nowakowski spoke to Polish outlet PAP Biznes (via GamesRadar+) and revealed that they aren't making a one-to-one translation of the game.

"At this point, we can only say that we definitely don't want to make a film adaptation of the game," Nowakowski explained. "We want to tell a story in the world of Cyberpunk, but it won't be a one-to-one translation of the game's story."

Now, one thing to note: this is being translated, and it wouldn't be the first time that nuance was lost there, but is this how they are approaching it? Good. While there are still a bunch of fans who are still really mad, this is the same approach that Resident Evil took, and it's working out extremely well for them. The Cyberpunk 2077 has already told this story and it has told it well, the game is beloved for a reason, and studios appear to be figuring that attepting to one to one transalate a well told interactive story into an inactive medium isn't working. It's refreshing to [hopefully] hear that another studio knows it shouldn't even bother trying.

Story from the official Cyberpunk website: "Take on the job of a lifetime — to steal a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality — and build your legend in the vast open world of Night City, where the choices you make shape the story and the people around you. Take on a variety of gigs to go from up-and-coming mercenary to legendary cyberpunk, all while uncovering the mysteries of the priceless implant everyone is dying to get their hands on."

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