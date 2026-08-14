Posted in: D23, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, d23, gatto, hexed, pixar, star wars: starfighter

D23: Disney Entertainment Showcase Liveblog

It's day one of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and join us for a liveblog of the Disney Entertainment Showcase.

Article Summary D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event kicks off with a liveblog of the Disney Entertainment Showcase and its biggest reveals.

Disney’s D23 presentations have grown into major pop culture events, now combining live-action and animation in one showcase.

Marvel could be a major focus at D23, with Avengers: Doomsday updates and rumors of a new X-Men cast reveal.

Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Animation, and live-action films like Frozen 3, Gatto, Hexed, and Tangled could all appear.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, or the D23 Expo as it was previously known, has been held biannually since 2009 and has only gotten bigger over the years. As the company has acquired properties like Marvel and Star Wars, the presentations and reveals have also only gotten bigger until the big presentations at this event rival that of the hayday of San Diego Comic-Con Hall H. Some things have shifted in the last couple of years, including blending all of entertainment into one showcase instead of splitting live-action and animation, and moving locations so more attendees could gain access to what is likely the biggest event of the entire convention. Much like CinemaCon and when we were SDCC regulars, we're in the room for the Disney Entertainment Showcase, and we're going to liveblog you all the things.

Marvel is definitely one of the big ones everyone is talking about in this presentation. They showed up at Hall H and made it sound like they had a lot to share, but in reality, the whole thing felt like a letdown, even for attendees in the room. That, combined with the weird reaction to the initial Avengers: Doomsday footage, means they need to come out swinging and hard. Rumors for this section include a full new X-Men cast reveal, but we'll see.

For Star Wars, it sounds like we might see some footage from Star Wars: Starfighter, and Star Wars has the biggest foothold left in streaming compared to other franchises, so maybe we'll hear some more about that. Pixar has a new movie on the way with Gatto; Disney Animation is releasing Hexed later this year, and we've seen previews of Anna and Elsa in new outfits for Frozen 3 on the show floor. Live-action-wise, Moana just underperformed, but Tangled is out there, and Disney would make all of the lesbians happy by showing off Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. Any of these things is possible, along with a bunch more, so join us for the liveblog and let's see what is revealed and what footage, if any, they drop to the public.

D23: Disney Entertainment Showcase Liveblog

[periodically reload for updates]

All right, due to a last-minute technical issue, we're just going to have to make these updates in the post itself. But that's ok. Kaitlyn has taken her seat and the event will be getting underway shortly.

Hey everyone, we apologize for how awkward this one is. Our liveblog thingy isn't working. Patience is appreciated for me and Mark, who is updating this post as we go along.

It's unclear if we're going to start on time considering how much construction is going on around the Honda center. The connections for everyone, including the press specific wifi, are going insane. So all of your favorite writers are Trying Their Best right now.

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