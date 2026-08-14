Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, D23 2026, Destination D23, frozen 3, hexed, star wars, The Simpsons New MOvie

D23: Frozen 3, Star Wars, Hexed, The Simpsons New Movie Pics Debut

Straight from D23, we have looks at new logos and more from Frozen 3, The New Simpsons Movie, Hexed, and so much more.

Article Summary D23 kicks off with early reveals for Frozen 3, The Simpsons movie, Hexed, and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Disney Entertainment Showcase coverage is coming later tonight as D23 promises more major news across the weekend.

D23 streaming highlights on Disney+ include Beauty and the Beast, Percy Jackson season 3, and Horizons.

The Disney Worldbuilders panel brings together Feige, Favreau, Filoni, Docter, and Bush for must-watch D23 reveals.

D23 is underway out in California, and our own Kaitlyn Booth and Denz are live on the ground. Be sure to tune in later tonight for their live blog from the Disney Entertainment Showcase panel. Until then, feast your eyes on these pics from the show floor, debuting the logo for the new The Simpsons film, our first look at concept art from Frozen 3, including maquettes of Anna and Elsa in new outfits, some Hexed info, some artwork displays celebrating the history of Pixar, and even props from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. What else does D23 have in store for us this weekend? We shall see tonight and throughout the weekend.

D23 Promises A World Of Surprises From All The Worlds Of Disney

For those of us not lucky enough to be on the ground at D23 this weekend, here is. a list of panels that are streaming on Disney+:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

I know I will be seated and waiting for that Horizons panel tomorrow for sure. Keep an eye on the Worldbuilders panel as well; that list of names is too good for them not to drop some news nuggets.

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