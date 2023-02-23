Daughter Review: Powerful Performances Anchor Dark Star Family Horror Casper Van Dien, Vivien Ngô, Elyse Dinh & Ian Alexander shine in Dark Star Pictures psychological thriller Daughter from Corey Deshon.

Writer-director Corey Deshon delivered one of the most powerful indie horror experiences in Dark Star Pictures' Daughter, which follows a kidnapped young woman (Vivien Ngô) inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. As she navigates through this twisted dynamic, awful secrets about the past are revealed, leading to even darker implications about the future. Surrounding Ngô's Sister is Father (Casper Van Dien), the dominating authority in the family, and Mother (Elyse Dinh), the diplomat and communicator that operates as the bridge between any issues Father and Sister have. Last but not least is Brother (Ian Alexander), who's lived a sheltered existence. Both parents do all they can to maintain his innocence.

Daughter: Breaking Down the Family

Daughter is a psychological chess match where the family patriarch checks every category when it comes to the domineering alpha evangelical using fear as the primary means of control. Definitely a Jim Jones-type figure right down to quoting scripture. There are some Texas Chain Saw Massacre vibes which is a testament to his presence. The dynamic stands out more as he's the lone white character, and all the other characters are Asian. Dinh's Mother is a natural survivor using her charisma and grace to put out most of the fires started at home, whether it's diffusing Father's rage or trying to prevent more harm from coming to Sister. Dinh has the unique advantage of exercising the greatest range of all the actors and being able to change her demeanor and tone through her various interactions.

Ngô fits the tropes of a Final Girl in a horror film. She's resourceful with her means of trial and error to gauge her surroundings. As the main character, she's initially shackled to the floor in the garage, replacing the woman who was killed at the beginning of the film. The final wildcard is Alexander, who does a wonderful job with their stoicism within the film's chaos. While they largely play the role straight, it's hard not to go down the path of becoming remedial. Brother stays inside the house out of fear of the "toxic air" of the outside. There are some moments of levity to break from the tense moments between him and Sister as the two get to know each other. His growing curiosity from her growing influence is something Father doesn't account for and creates some awkward humorous moments.

While Daughter can be a confining experience, Deshon and the cast manage to flip the narrative about the human condition. The film's themes are simply about how isolation and control while also touching on the cultural acceptance of subservience, particularly among Asian women. Dinh's Mother and Ngô's Daughter/Sister are at opposite ends of that establishment. Mother wants to bide her time serving Father so that she may be rewarded with her freedom, whereas Daughter/Sister is trying to return to her life as soon as possible. The common thread is both are replaceable.

Deshon can tap into all the actors' strengths as performers giving them the widest possible range in their sandbox, emotionally and physically. Daughter is the kind of film that never had to present itself as horror because it's a matter of perspective. Many can't fathom the gaslighting and fear that's the norm in that household, but for those in certain sheltered households, it probably hits a little too close to home, literally, especially among certain pious circles. Credit also goes to the production design, where the minimal use of color accentuates the film's simplicity and tone while allowing the performances to stand out that much more. For those expecting some significant body count or a bunch of jump scares, this is not the film for you. Daughter, which also stars Megan Le and Ed Stasik, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

Credits Release Date February 10, 2023 Distributor Dark Star Pictures Director Corey Deshon Writer Corey Deshon