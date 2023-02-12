Daughter Star Casper Van Dien Breaks Down Intense Family Horror Film Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) talks to Bleeding Cool about his latest horror film Daughter from Dark Star Pictures, Corey Deshon & more.

Casper Van Dien has had one of the most sustainable and versatile careers in Hollywood, with over 30 years in TV and film. Early in his career, he appeared in some of the most high-profile TV series, including NBC's Saved by the Bell; ABC's Life Goes On; CBS' Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210. He caught his biggest break in the 1997 sci-fi action film Starship Troopers as lead Juan "Johnny" Rico. He's maintained a presence ever since with his most recent notable work, including 20th Studios' Alita: Battle Angel (2019), Film Bridge's Battle for Saipan, and Uncork'd Entertainment's Hunt Club. Van Dien spoke with Bleeding Cool about bringing writer/director Corey Deshon's story to life and the intense family dynamic his character, Father brings to Daughter. The film follows a young woman ( Vivien Ngô), who a bizarre family abducts as their new surrogate daughter.

Daughter: Casper Van Dien on Father's Authoritarian Rule Over the Family

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Daughter?'

Van Dien: My manager wasn't so sure initially, but my agent wanted me to do this. Afterward, my manager got on board, too. I read the script, and it was great. It was interesting that it was loosely based on actual events. Corey Deshon is amazing; he's a writer and director. He's so creative, and that it was primarily a Vietnamese cast was interesting. To be the father in this family and having everybody else be Vietnamese but him, the cruel, angry white dude [laughs]. It was fun to play the way he wrote me; the way he wrote this dialog was so interesting for me and the character.

I asked him, "Can I comb my hair this way and the beard?" I sent him a picture, and he said, "Yes, I love it." I go to work that way. I comb my hair, and my wife and kids would say, "Aw, dad! Gross!" All I did was comb my hair differently." They were so grossed out that when I came to set, the people were a little bit disturbed and freaked out by me. When I'd come home, I'd still be that way. They didn't like my haircut at the time, but it was fun to be in it. I enjoyed Corey's dialog and directing. He is extremely thoughtful. I'd ask him a question, and he'd think about it, go off and think about it. Come back with an answer within 15 minutes later and go. "The reason why that would work is this," or "The reason why it wouldn't work was this." All the things he wrote were real quotes from books and subjects, including the Bible, mixed in with other quotes from different authors. That was interesting.

Can you break down the headspace you had to go into as Father? Was there any external inspiration to help you?

Corey was so precise in the way he writes. I had a lot of questions for him, and I did a lot of research. I would look up the different quotes because I was interested in where they came from. I wanted it to be believable and feel authentic when I said it. It seemed to work for me in this character so much. As I said, my kids and wife were disturbed by my appearance. I wasn't a method actor. I wasn't showing up living that character 24/7. It's how I look, but when I got on set, it was fun to stay in character and didn't take a lot.

The dialog in my scenes is mainly me talking and some responses. It's almost like I'm doing these monologues all the time, which was pretty intense. They have a conversation when I'm not around. Mostly they listen to Father when I'm around. If I didn't deliver my lines with such conviction, then I would have been doing a disservice to the film. I wanted to be as believable. I feel that came through in the movie, and it and the other actors were exceptional, and that's why it was more believable. Everybody was into their characters.

How do you break down in chemistry with Elise [Dinh], Vivien, and Ian [Alexander] on set?

My character believes that if everybody follows what I'm doing, then the family will be intact, and our son will be safe. That's the only priority I have is him. That's all I care about. The relationship is they have to listen to me; if they don't, there are consequences. As long as I'm in control, everything will be all right. This is from Father's point of view. We're not going to like the problem because I'm going to have to solve it, and I'm not going to solve it in a way that's going to be liked by everyone. That's pretty much Father, but he does care and loves his son.

Dark Star Pictures' Daughter is in theaters, digital, and on demand.