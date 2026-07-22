Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Days of Thunder 2, jonathan levine, paramount, tom cruise

Days of Thunder 2: Jonathan Levine In Talks To Direct Cruise Sequel

Days of Thunder 2 is one step closer to being a reality, as Paramount is in talks with Jonathan Levine to direct the Tom Cruise sequel.

Article Summary Days of Thunder 2 moves closer as Paramount eyes Jonathan Levine to direct the long-developing Tom Cruise sequel.

Tom Cruise is attached to return for Days of Thunder 2, while the rest of the original cast remains unconfirmed.

Will Staples wrote the Days of Thunder 2 script, with plot details tightly under wraps as development gains speed.

The original Days of Thunder earned $157 million, and a sequel could tap NASCAR’s huge audience with a fresh angle.

Days of Thunder 2 is one step closer to getting on track. Jonathan Levine is in talks to direct the sequel to the 1990 racing drama starring Tom Cruise. The star is also attached to return, though no one else from the original is confirmed to be coming back for another race. The original film starred the late Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman, Cary Elwes, Michael Rooker, and Randy Quaid. Will Staples has written the script for the film, though the story is being kept under wraps. THR had the news of Levine being looked at as director. The first film was directed by the late Tony Scott and was a modest hit, though not necessarily held in such high regard as some of Cruise's other films. It grossed $157 million at the box office. It was also the film where Cruise and Kidman met and eventually got married.

Days Of Thunder 2: Bring It On

In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). When both of them are seriously injured in competition, the former bitter rivals become close friends. With Cole's spirits restored by a romance with neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki (Nicole Kidman) and Rowdy still sidelined by injuries, Cole decides to race Rowdy's car in the Daytona 500 against underhanded newcomer Russ Wheeler (Cary Elwes).

I will say something controversial: Days of Thunder is better than Top Gun. It's more exciting, has a better story, and a way better cast. In the years since this film was released, NASCAR has only exploded in popularity, so you have to believe they would again tap into that. There is no shortage of directors who could step into Tony Scott's shoes and make a really fast-paced, exciting film set in that world, but Levine is an interesting choice. Now, would Cole Trickle still be on the track, or would Cruise play the Duvall part and take a rookie under his wing?

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