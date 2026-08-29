Posted in: Casting, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: anne hathaway, Days of Thunder 2, paramount, tom cruise

Days Of Thunder: Release Date Set, Anne Hathaway Joins Cruise

Anne Hathaway has joined Tom Cruise for the Days of Thunder sequel, which will release on June 2, 2028. It will be filmed for IMAX.

Article Summary Days of Thunder sequel gets an official release date of June 2, 2028, with Tom Cruise returning for the NASCAR sequel.

Anne Hathaway joins the Days of Thunder sequel in a major new role, adding more star power to Cruise’s long-awaited follow-up.

Jonathan Levine directs the Days of Thunder sequel from a script by Will Staples, while the sequel’s story remains under wraps.

Tom Cruise confirmed the Days of Thunder sequel on social media, revealing the film will be shot for IMAX and target 2027 production.

Days of Thunder has an official release date, and Tom Cruise will share the screen with a new cast member. Anne Hathaway will follow up her ridiculously successful 2026 by joining Cruise in the new car racing film, set to release on June 2, 2028. The film will also be filmed in IMAX. Jonathan Levine is set to direct the sequel to the 1990 film, which also featured the late Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman, Cary Elwes, Michael Rooker, and Randy Quaid. Will Staples has written the script for the film, though the story is being kept under wraps. The first film was directed by the late Tony Scott and was a modest hit, though not necessarily held in such high regard as some of Cruise's other films. It grossed $157 million at the box office. It was also the film in which Cruise and Kidman met and eventually married. Cruise announced all this on his social media accounts this afternoon.

Days Of Thunder Sequel Is Ready To Rev Up

In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). When both of them are seriously injured in competition, the former bitter rivals become close friends. With Cole's spirits restored by a romance with neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki (Nicole Kidman) and Rowdy still sidelined by injuries, Cole decides to race Rowdy's car in the Daytona 500 against underhanded newcomer Russ Wheeler (Cary Elwes).

Tom Cruise will return as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle and will be joined by Anne Hathaway who is set to play a team owner and engineer in the upcoming follow-up to the groundbreaking 1990 film that revolutionized cinema. Cruise will star and produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. Jonathan Levine is set to direct from a script by Will Staples.

Tom Cruise wanted this film to happen for years, and now he is officially getting his wish. I will say something controversial: Days of Thunder is better than Top Gun. It's more exciting, has a better story, and a way better cast. Hathaway has starred in two of the biggest movies of the year- The Odyssey, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and also End of Oak Street, and will have a third massive hit on her hands in October, starring in Colleen Hoover's adaptation Verity. Days of Thunder should go into production in 2027, and I, for one, cannot wait.

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