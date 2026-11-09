Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, peter safran

DC Studios: James Gunn Releases Statement, Future Involvement Unclear

James Gunn has released a statement following his departure from DC Studios, and it appears to be unclear how involved with DC he will be going forward.

Article Summary DC Studios is undergoing a major shake-up as James Gunn and Peter Safran step down amid merger fallout.

Multiple reports say Jeremy Latcham will take over DC Studios leadership, overseeing film, TV, animation, and strategy.

James Gunn’s new statement says he and Safran are not done with DC Studios yet, with Man of Tomorrow still on deck.

Gunn also revealed he is writing another DC project, though his long-term future with DC Studios remains unclear.

Well, this was certainly one way to start a Monday morning. The fallout from the ongoing Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. merger continues to be felt across the movie industry. Still, there were certain areas where people thought no one would be moved around because it would be a bad idea. DC Studios and Co-Presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran were two names people thought would be safe. Multiple outlets reported early today that Gunn and Safran are stepping down, and that Jeremy Latcham, a veteran producer who worked with Marvel until 2017, would take over as president and chief creative officer. He will oversee DC's film, television, and animation slate, including the creative pipeline, along with production, talent, and strategy. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

The news is massive, and it's very unclear what the future of the DC Universe will look like. There are a lot of projects at varying stages of development across film and television, and it sounds like the details are still being ironed out, if Gunn's statement on Threads is anything to go by. "That's not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we've just been engaged on another DC project which I'm writing, and we'll see where it goes after that. And, of course, the characters we set up will live on," Gunn said in his statement.

Read the Full Statement Here (transcript by Variety): "Oh, boy. What a four years.

Thanks to all of you who have supported me and Peter in our time as the heads of DC Studios.

When I was a kid growing up in Manchester, Missouri, I used to write and draw my own comics with a mix of DC Comics characters and my own characters. Having full access to these characters to do whatever we wanted has been a dream come true. I didn't know if I wanted this job when it was offered to me, but I just couldn't pass up the unique opportunity. I'm glad I took the job.

There have been so many highs along the way – releasing Superman and Clayface, making Peacemaker, reading the scripts to The People Vs, the entire process of Man of Tomorrow, which thus far has been the best filmmaking experience of my life, and numerous other moments.

The highest of the highs have been all the talented and wonderful people I've worked with and grown to love: the DC Studios crew, our talented collaborators, our casts and crews, and the boisterous and hilarious fans. And the best part of all has been working with Peter Safran, the smartest and most competent person I know. You've been the best partner a person could ask for, and, more so, a truly good friend.

But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I'm always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I've stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years (Jenn, I love you and I'm sorry and you don't need to feel guilty for being the happiest of all people that I'm no longer doing this job). And the thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I'm incredibly passionate about and the ones I'm not so much and all the things I have to do as a studio head.

So, yes, I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking.

That's not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we've just been engaged on another DC project which I'm writing, and we'll see where it goes after that. And, of course, the characters we set up will live on.

Thank you so very, very much for embracing the characters and stories we've put on screen.

Love and gratitude,

James Gunn"

The shift at DC Studios is a developing story.

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