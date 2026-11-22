Posted in: Exclusive, Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Dead Howling

Dead Howling: Temuera Morrison Reflects on Hybrid Zombie Horror Film

Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War) spoke to us about diving into horror in Kaleidoscope's Dead Howling, co-stars & more.

Article Summary Temuera Morrison reveals how Dead Howling became his first true horror role, thanks to a friend and a Gold Coast shoot.

In Dead Howling, Morrison plays Uncle Tony, battling zombies in an emotional, action-heavy opening scene.

Morrison reflects on the indie Australian production, praising director John V. Soto and the cast’s energy on set.

The Book of Boba Fett star discusses his interest in doing more horror after Dead Howling, ideally with a bigger role.

Most times, you find the work, but sometimes the work finds you, as Temuera Morrison discovered after getting recruited for Kaleidoscope's Dead Howling, in his first dedicated horror debut as Uncle Tony, who is trying to protect his niece (Téa Heathcote-Marks) and nephew (Riley Stiles) from the zombie apocalypse. Helping them out is Carter (Joel Jackson), a scientist who discovered a way to battle the threat by injecting himself with a serum that turns him into a werewolf. The Book of Boba Fett and Chief of War star, whose storied career spans five decades, spoke to Bleeding Cool about the chance opportunity to play in the horror sandbox, his co-stars, and making the most of his brief time on set. The following contains spoilers.

Dead Howling Star Temuera Morrison on Playing into Survival Horror

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Dead Howling?'

Morrison: That's a very good question. Sometimes I just say, "Yes" to projects. With this particular project, I came through a friend of mine who happens to be a real estate agent in the North on the Gold Coast in Australia, and filming for this was taking place on the Gold Coast of Australia as well. Sometimes the weather's a little bit cold in New Zealand, and so I probably may have been looking for a few days in the sun, just to get out of New Zealand and warm up a little, but I'd actually never done this genre of film. I thought it'd be something new, something fresh for me. I must add that I'm only in one scene, so I knew it wouldn't be that much of a burden being in the opening scene. I met the director (John V. Soto), who is a friend of my friend, so I think I was doing my friend a bit of a favor, and being a real estate agent, I thought he might hook me up with some good prices on a couple of apartments over here on the Gold Coast, but that never eventuated anyway. I remember working with the director, whom I didn't really know, but I met through a friend. The director, John Soto, and the producer were wonderful chaps as well, both very nice people.

I thought, "Well, it's only one scene," and I thought at the time, "I have a seven-year-old daughter, who would have been about six back then, and she was right into acting like a zombie for some reason around the house." Then I thought, "Oh, well, I might as well do this zombie film: One, for a bit of entertainment. Two, to get out of the miserable rainy weather in New Zealand. Three, a couple of my favorite restaurants are on the Gold Coast, and filming was taking place on the Gold Coast," so I thought, "Well, I might as well do a favor for a friend, and it might come back in some good way later on." Yeah, I didn't really have much to do, but I'm just trying to recall; I think it was one full day I had out there actually, and I had a niece and a nephew in there as well, who I got to work with. Again, when you act, it's nice to keep your hand at it, especially this kind of thing too, because you know, you got to get a little bit emotional in the scenes as well. I thought, "Well, there were more positives than negatives. I met some new people, and it may lead to something." My real estate agent friend hasn't come through with the Flash Apartments yet, but that's okay. I still did him a favor by getting to meet his friend, the director, and he still owes me one.

I really enjoyed the day out too. It was working with some young people that I'd never worked with before. The crew was pretty- we're not talking like your big Hollywood crew. We're talking like our New Zealand/Australian film crew: pretty tight, not too much- just a minimal crew, minimal kind of budget, I could tell. So I really enjoyed the day anyway and had a big day out. I think the zombies ate me at the end of the day. Yeah, it wasn't a very good turnout, but I was able to distract them enough to let my (character's) niece and nephew get away to some safe ground. While I was distracted, of course, there were too many zombies, so I got caught up in it all. I think they ate me at the end of the day, but what a great day I had anyway!

It was nice; the people were nice. The Aussie crew are a lot like our New Zealand crew. They still work with a lot of passion. A lot of the people get involved in the film crew side, and you can put your hands in; you work in several departments without any union kind of delegate telling you off, especially over here in New Zealand and Australia. So yeah, I really enjoyed my day. Again, I must emphasize that I could hardly go on a very big journey with this film being only in the opening scene. I'm getting an interview with one of the best journalists in the industry.

I appreciate that, Temuera. I was wondering, could they have had more for you to do, or were there never any plans beyond the one scene?

No, I think that's all they wanted me for. Anyway, it was just for that one opening scene, so I thought it wasn't too much of a burden. I thought I'd just get stuck into that one scene, get emotional, get into a bit of action. It was quite physical as well. I was wielding a hammer around, trying to get all the zombies off me. So, it ended up being a big, huge, emotional, physical day. By the end of the day, I really looked forward to my Australian lager beer, so it felt good. I had done a big day's work.

What did you enjoy in your brief time working with Ryan, Téa, and Riley?

Well, I just liked their camaraderie, and I thought they were very good. Their emotions were very good as well, and I didn't even basically work with the two kids; then I saw a couple of the other actors turning up for work. They were great. They say, "Never act with kids or animals, because they'll show you up." I'm sure they showed me up as well in this, but they were good to work with. Good energy. They both had great emotion, and I think they were buzzing out a little bit, too, getting to work with Boba Fett. I think that we're enjoying ourselves too. I think we had them, and we tried to have a bit of fun in between the breaks as well. The director was great too. He sort of set a nice platform, John Soto, and we tried to give them as much as we could, knowing the danger of it all too so it was high stakes. There's quite a bit at stake, and I couldn't find enough stakes to kill those zombies, but never mind. I was outnumbered, my friend.

Are you a fan of horror in general? Are there franchises you might think about wanting to do?

Well, I'm a fan of every kind of movie that comes out. I hadn't been doing much of this kind of stuff, so I'm trying to remember what the last kind of film was. I may have done something like this. No, I can't even remember. This was my relatively new venture for me into a new realm, into a newer genre. So yeah, I am looking forward to doing some more one day. One day, but maybe have a few more scenes instead of just the opening one, but yeah, no, I'm looking forward to it. When you're an actor too, it's about meeting people, and sometimes it leads to other things, and then sometimes you meet people, whether it's a director, and then sometimes they have another project soon. So sometimes it's just about crossing the T's and turning up, being professional, being nice to everybody, getting stuck in, and I think they're over.

They were very pleased that I turned up in their way and brought what I had to offer, what I brought a little bit to the table, and had a nice day anyway. So, we'll see what happens soon. Things have quieted up quite a bit now, I've noticed. I've just arrived in Los Angeles, and back in the old days, my friend used to get a couple of meetings with agents and casting agents, and then you'd meet a couple of producers, but it's quiet at the moment in Los Angeles. I've got to run around and meet my acting agents and my accountants just to keep on top of things, but things have certainly changed. I've noticed here in Los Angeles, so sometimes there's more work, and I'm blessed that I live in New Zealand, because sometimes Jason Momoa brings one of his films down to New Zealand to be shot down there, and a few little projects are going on in Australia as well. I'm blessed that I can sort of work in Hollywood when the time comes and be available to work in New Zealand and Australia.

Dead Howling, which also stars Ryan Kwanten and Tom Burlinson, is available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

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