A Fan-Favorite Deadpool Star Suggests a Return is Still Possible

You probably don't need us to explain the overwhelming success of Deadpool as a comic-book character or a live-action one because the evidence is everywhere. For example, the sharply-written antihero has even taken the already famous star Ryan Reynolds to new heights as an actor while managing to put the character himself on the map as one of the most-anticipated faces of the Fox and Disney merger – undoubtedly suggesting that his upcoming appearance with Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman) is going to be a massive moment for Marvel.

However, even though we're getting the two longtime Marvel heroes to partake in the live-action shenanigans of Deadpool 3, there are still a few unconfirmed names that we're hoping to see in the mix by the time the project moves into production.

Will Morena Baccarin Return for the Already-Confirmed Deadpool 3?

When recently talking to former Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum on his established Podcast, Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum, Baccarin was asked about the current status of Deadpool 3 and her potential return to the popular now-MCU inclusive franchise, where the star responded by teasing, "Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That's a really good question. I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I'd like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody's trying their best and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don't know."

As of now, the film hasn't received much further confirmation on its status outside of Reynolds's return along with a Wolverine inclusion due to Jackman's role reprisal as well – but would you like to see Baccarin return for another stab at the Deadpool franchise now that it's officially under Marvel's rule?

