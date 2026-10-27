Posted in: BioShock, Games, Movies, Netflix | Tagged: bioshock

Did The BioShock Movie Just Hit Yet Another Roadblock?

Is the leadership change at Netflix going to impact the BioShock movie? Director Francis Lawrence hopes it won't, and he would "love nothing more than to be able to make that movie."

Article Summary Francis Lawrence says the BioShock movie is still in the works at Netflix, but major creative hurdles remain.

The director called BioShock a tough adaptation, citing the game’s immersive lead character and wild world-building.

Netflix leadership changes may be slowing BioShock, with Lawrence admitting the project’s future is still uncertain.

The BioShock movie has been stuck in development since 2008, despite Netflix announcing the adaptation in 2022.

Well, for all of the video game adaptations that are getting out of development hell, it seems the BioShock movie has hit yet another roadblock, and it's one that has kneecapped a couple of high-profile Netflix movies in the past. Director Francis Lawrence is currently doing the rounds because of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, but while speaking to The Direct, he seemed much less confident about the movie actually happening and spoke about the challenges he's facing in adapting that world.

"I hope so. You know, it's tricky on a couple fronts. We're — I'm definitely active in it. We are still working on it. It is a tough nut to crack that world and that story, especially because it's… I mean, you are the character when you play the game, and so creating that character from scratch into that world that, you know, quite honestly, is pretty batshit in a most amazing way. It's tricky. So we're getting there, and we're getting close, which is great."

Some other Netflix projects, like BioShock, have been kneecapped by shifting leadership at the streamer, and now Netflix is going through yet another one of those. Lawrence continued, "And I would love nothing more than to be able to make that movie. So still working on it. And then, you have also just the Netflix of it all because Netflix right now has had regime changes and just all of that kind of nonsense that I don't like to have to deal with or have to. So we'll see. Hopefully we'll figure it out." It must be frustrating for people trying to work on these projects existing in a state of being both greenlit and also not. We're likely to see similar developments with projects now that the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger is set to happen, and we saw movies get lost in the fray during the Disney and Fox merger. So we'll have to see if this one comes out, but Lawrence sounds willing to make the film, just unwilling to deal with all of the BS that comes with leadership changes.

BioShock Has Been In Development Hell Since 2008

For a long time, it felt like video game adaptations could not get it together, and several were in such a low level of development hell that they were frozen in a lake of ice. Then, one by one, those projects started happening and getting off the ground. The Halo TV show actually came to pass, even if it didn't make much of an impact, and the Uncharted film was all right and did pretty damn well commercially. So it was time to cut free another project from that frozen lake in development hell, and Netflix announced in February 2022 that they would be making a movie based on BioShock.

People have been trying to make this film happen since 2008, but it never happened. Netflix announced the project, and months later, in August, The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence would be directing it, with Michael Green writing the script. Things have been pretty quiet since then, and people's opinions on what a video game adaptation can and should have has only improved, with The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming critical and commercial success stories. At the end of November 2023, Lawrence praised the script, saying, "It's good; I have a really good script." Currently, there isn't a start date for the production or any casting information.

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