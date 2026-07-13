Posted in: Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Digger

Digger: Dig To Be Digged In The Official Trailer, Poster, And Images

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer, poster, and two new images for the new film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled the official Digger trailer, offering the clearest look yet at Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film.

The new Digger footage leans into the movie’s strange, high-concept energy and sets up a wild theatrical ride this fall.

Tom Cruise leads Digger as a powerful man racing to prove he can save humanity before disaster destroys everything.

Digger arrives in theaters and IMAX on October 2, 2026, with Warner Bros. launching the film internationally on September 30.

Well, Warner Bros. is no longer hiding the fact that Tom Cruise is an old, weird man in Digger, so that's fun. Now, people are in the same boat as others when trying to figure out how to put into words what exactly this film is. Even seeing footage again, it's still one of the weirdest looking things in a hot minute, which means it's either going to blow up with the general population in a way no one can explain or this is going to be one of those films that only movie weirdos like yours truly go to see and end up having strong opinions on this one way or another. Digger is probably going to be one of those films people base their entire personality around, which is going to be fun. The official trailer is here, along with a new poster and two images as well. The new poster is kind of boring compared to the previous ones, but the trailer is doing a good job of letting audiences know they are in for a wild ride this fall.

Dig for be digged. Or something.

Digger: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award winner Tom Cruise stars in Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu's original film Digger, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

Cruise stars in the title role, alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman, and Sophie Wilde also star.

Iñárritu directed from a screenplay by Iñárritu & Oscar-winners Alexander Dinelaris & Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, story by Iñárritu & Berman. The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Cruise, and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Berman, Dinelaris, Giacobone, Jez Butterworth, and Emmanuel Lubezki.

Joining Iñárritu behind the camera are previous collaborators Oscar-winning director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki; editors Conor O'Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrone; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West; Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi; and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, along with Oscar-winning production designer Dennis Gassner and production designer Richard Johnson, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro, and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.

An Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film, Digger was shot entirely in VistaVision and will be released in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 2, 2026, and internationally beginning 30 September 2026. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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