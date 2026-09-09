Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger, tom cruise

Digger: Official Final Trailer Released Plus 2 New Posters

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer and two new posters for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger, which will be released on October 2, 2026.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled the final Digger trailer, offering a sharper look at Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ambitious new film.

The new Digger footage leans wild, tense, and darkly funny, teasing a delicate balance between drama and absurdity.

Tom Cruise appears to be tackling one of his most demanding roles yet, with the final trailer spotlighting his intensity.

Digger opens in theaters and IMAX on October 2, 2026, with the final trailer building momentum for its release.

Time for things to get wild and weird in the final trailer for Digger. The more footage we see from this film, the more apparent it becomes that this is one hell of a tightrope act director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is walking, but if anyone can pull it off, it might be him. The casting might be completely spot on as well because there really aren't many actors who could go for the level of unhinged that this role requires of Tom Cruise, but you also have to keep it serious, while also making it a little funny because it's so ridiculous, while also not crossing the line into complete camp or parody.

Cruise said that this film "took all of my knowledge, from all of the years of every film I made, to be able to play this character and fulfill the ambition of this movie," and while that is usually a talking point for For Your Consideration campaigns, it actually seems kind of true here. At this point in his career, Cruise might be the only person who could make this work, but we'll have to see. Digger is going to be one of those movies that is either a masterpiece or the kind of spectacular hot mess that is worthy of analysis just for the sheer magnitude of how the whole thing falls apart. On top of the final trailer, we also got two more posters as well.

Digger: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award winner Tom Cruise stars in Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu's original film Digger, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

Cruise stars in the title role, alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman, and Sophie Wilde also star.

Iñárritu directed from a screenplay by Iñárritu & Oscar-winners Alexander Dinelaris & Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, story by Iñárritu & Berman. The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Cruise, and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Berman, Dinelaris, Giacobone, Jez Butterworth, and Emmanuel Lubezki.

Joining Iñárritu behind the camera are previous collaborators Oscar-winning director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki; editors Conor O'Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrone; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West; Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi; and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, along with Oscar-winning production designer Dennis Gassner and production designer Richard Johnson, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro, and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.

An Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film, Digger was shot entirely in VistaVision and will be released in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 2, 2026, and internationally beginning 30 September 2026. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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