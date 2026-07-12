Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Digger

Digger: Tom Cruise Shares A New Promo, Trailer Releases Tomorrow

Ahead of the trailer debut tomorrow, star Tom Cruise has shared a new promo for Digger, the new film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Article Summary Tom Cruise has shared a new Digger promo, with Warner Bros. set to unveil the film’s first full trailer tomorrow.

Digger remains one of fall 2026’s most mysterious releases, with marketing revealing very little about the story so far.

Footage shown at CinemaCon in April sparked talk that Digger features Cruise in a surprising older-man role.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger opens exclusively in theaters on October 2, positioning it as a major fall release.

While a lot of people are focused on the big releases coming out this fall, like Dune: Part Three and already declaring the amount of nominations and potential wins that The Odyssey is going to get, there are a couple of big releases on the horizon that don't have a lot of momentum behind them…yet. One of them is Digger, the new film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu that stars Tom Cruise. The film is already being billed as the role that Cruise has been working toward his entire life, and if you pressed me to tell you what this movie is about when I saw footage back in April, my only response is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. We've seen very little from this movie so far, but the first trailer is set to drop tomorrow, and it seems that Warner Bros. hosted some sort of event today to mark the occasion. Cruise shared a short promo ahead of the trailer release tomorrow, and it's still doing a very weird thing.

Digg. Or Die. DIGGER. Only in theaters October 2. pic.twitter.com/APfx9hyKOJ — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 12, 2026

So, fun fact, Cruise is playing an old man in this film, not that you would know that from any of the marketing so far. People who saw the CinemaCon footage back in April have been pointing out how Warner Bros. is low-key hiding the fact that you're not getting the version of Cruise that you're expecting in Digger. Maybe this new trailer will show people what he looks like, or they're going to keep trying to keep that fact under wraps for a little longer for some reason.

Digger: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A comedy of catastrophic proportions.

Digger is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who co-wrote the film with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., and Nicolás Giacobone. Tom Cruise stars alongside Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman, Robert John Burke, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman. Digger will be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

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