Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Universal, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, Disclosure Day, dune, dune: part three, dune: part two, steven spielberg

Disclosure Day Director Steven Spielberg Praises The Dune Films

Disclosure Day director Steven Spielberg praises Denis Villeneuve's Dune films, specifically the second film, and reveals he'll probably see Dune: Part Three early.

Article Summary Steven Spielberg names Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films among his all-time favorite sci-fi movies.

Spielberg specifically praises Dune: Part Two as the best movie Denis Villeneuve has ever made.

He also reveals he will likely see Dune: Part Three early thanks to his friendship with Villeneuve.

Spielberg compares Villeneuve’s approach to Dune to Guillermo del Toro’s tribute to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Director Steven Spielberg might be using his time at Empire to promote his new film, Disclosure Day, but that doesn't mean he won't give a lot of love to the other directors out there making some fantastic movies. It's also really interesting to hear what recent movie or movies your favorite director might be super into. If you're a Spielberg fan, it turns out he was really into both Dune films, especially the second one. Not only did he praise the films, but he also told us there is a good chance director Denis Villeneuve will let him see Dune: Part Three early.

"Recently, I've loved the Dune movies. They are among my favorite science-fiction movies, not just recently, but of all time. Especially the second film," Spielberg explained. "I think [Part Two] is the best movie Denis has ever made. I cannot wait to see the third one. I'm sure he'll show it to me early. I'm such a fan of his."

Flex. With special effects continuing to improve in so many ways, we see more classics being adapted. It wasn't just the Dune books that Spielberg thought really honored the source material, but another big screen adaptation that came out last year. "I love the [Dune] books, and I just think his tribute to the books is like Guillermo [del Toro]'s tribute to Mary Shelley with Frankenstein: he honored Mary Shelley as I think Denis honored Frank Herbert."

There is something really cute about the idea of these A-list directors going over to each other's editing rooms to watch cuts of films that audiences won't see for months just to see how a friend and colleague might react. For anyone, getting the opinion of someone like Spielberg, even if that opinion is just getting to watch his face as he watches your movie.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters on December 18.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve's trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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