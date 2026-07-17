Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Colman Domingo, disney, the princess and the frog

Disney Brings In Colman Domingo To Co-Write Princess Tiana Film

Disney is moving forward with a live-action Princess Tiana film, and Colman Domingo is in talks to co-write it.

Article Summary Disney is developing a live-action Princess Tiana film, with Colman Domingo in talks to co-write alongside Robert O’Hara.

Rather than a direct remake of The Princess and the Frog, Disney’s new Tiana movie is said to be inspired by the original.

The Princess and the Frog has only grown in stature since 2009, with Tiana now a major Disney Princess across the parks.

Disney’s live-action strategy may benefit from a fresh spin and a long gap, making a Tiana film a smart next move.

Disney is still heading down the live-action road, even if the returns are not what they hope every time out. Colman Domingo is in talks to co-write a new film putting the spotlight on Princess Tiana from their hit animated film The Princess and the Frog. Robert O'Hara will be the other writer. The THR article with the news states that this is not going to be a straight remake of the animated film, but more inspired by it. Think Maleficent. Deals for the pair are not closed yet. Deadline had the original report.

Disney Will Never Stop These Live-Action Films

The original Disney film synopsis was as follows: "Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen, who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana, thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a voodoo priestess." The film has only gained in esteem since its 2009 release. Tiana is an official Disney Princess and has her own ride at Disney World Resort and Disneyland, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, as well as character meet-and-greets in parks all over the world. That original film was also one of the studio's final traditional animated films; it grossed $271 million and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

This is a smart move. These films are most successful for Disney when there is a longer gap between the animated film and the live-action, and not doing a straight remake is the move, if you ask me. Bringing in a talent like Domingo can only help things. Let's see what happens here, as it seems we are a long way from seeing this on screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!