Disney Has Reportedly Greenlit a Sequel to Cruella

Apparently, things are going well for the second of the hybrid releases over at the House of Mouse. Last weekend, Disney released Cruella both in theaters and on Premier Access on Disney+. The model certainly has its pluses and minuses, but the numbers for this latest outing must have been pretty good. We know that the movie took it just under $48 million worldwide last weekend, and we have no idea how good it is doing on streaming. Disney put out a statement saying that they are very pleased with the numbers though they probably wouldn't say if it was bad.

"We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

It seems that Disney wants to see if they could make this lightning strike twice. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has reportedly decided to greenlight a sequel to Cruella. We don't have any story details, but director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return.

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.