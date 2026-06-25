Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: donkey

Donkey, New Shrek Spinoff Film, Sets 2028 Release Date

DreamWorks and Universal have officially dated the next Shrek spinoff film, Donkey, for June 30, 2028.

Article Summary DreamWorks and Universal have set Donkey, the next Shrek spinoff film, for a theatrical release on June 30, 2028.

Donkey will focus on the title character’s origin story, with Eddie Murphy returning to voice the fan-favorite role.

Charlie Bean is directing Donkey, with Rebecca Huntley producing and DreamWorks veteran Matt Flynn co-directing.

The Donkey release date gives Universal a prime summer slot as Shrek expands after Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

When it comes to animated spinoff movies, usually, the bar is somewhere between "the floor" and "hell," but the Shrek franchise is different. They have Puss in Booth: The Last Wish, which slaps so hard it leaves a handprint and might be one of the best animated spinoff films ever made. So there are going to be a lot of people, likely very nervous that DreamWorks and Universal have confirmed that another spinoff movie is on the way, this one focusing on the origin story of Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, who is reprising the role, but that one home run is reason enough to have faith that this one is going to turn out okay, too. Variety confirmed the film's existence and that DreamWorks had dated it for June 30, 2028.

Donkey will be directed by Charlie Bean (The Lego Batman Movie and the live-action Lady and the Tramp), produced by Rebecca Huntley (Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Bad Guys), and co-directed by Matt Flynn, whose story artist credits at DreamWorks include The Wild Robot, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and The Bad Guys 2.

Late June is what we like to call "prime time" for animated kids' movies. Look no further than the previous weekend and how well Toy Story 5 did. There is an entire generation of adults who have a lot of love for the Shrek franchise, which is why they are making a fifth film. There have been rumors of a Donkey movie for years now. One has to assume that not only the box office success but also the glowing critical reception of Puss in Booth: The Last Wish likely helped the film finally get over that finish line. Also, it has the director of The LEGO Batman Movie behind it, which rules.

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