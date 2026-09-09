Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: donnie darko

Donnie Darko Returns To Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary in October

Celebrate the end of the world as the cult classic Donnie Darko returns to theaters this October to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.

Article Summary Donnie Darko returns to theaters October 2-4 for its 25th anniversary in a special Fathom Entertainment event.

The cult sci-fi thriller is being restored in 4K from the original film elements for its widest theatrical release yet.

Richard Kelly adds an exclusive introduction reflecting on Donnie Darko’s legacy and lasting impact over 25 years.

Tickets for the Donnie Darko 25th anniversary screenings are on sale now at participating Regal and Cinemark theaters.

Fathom Entertainment has teamed up with multiple entities that hold the rights to Donnie Darko to celebrate the film's 25th Anniversary by bringing it back to theaters. Working with Saga Arts and several other companies for global distribution, the cult classic film by writer/director Richard Kelly about a teenager who's told when the end of the world is coming will return in a special event from October 2-4 at participating theaters. The film is being fully restored in 4K from its original run, with an introduction from Kelly about the film's legacy so far. About all that's missing is the music video for Gary Jules' cover of "Mad World" by Tears For Fears. We have more details about the event from Fathom here, and tickets are now on sale at most Regal and Cinemark theaters.

Celebrate The End of The World With Donnie Darko's 25th Anniversary

The three-day Donnie Darko 25th Anniversary theatrical release brings audiences together to experience writer/director Richard Kelly's cult classic, sci-fi psychological thriller in a special, new 4K restoration for its widest theatrical release to date. In collaboration with American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre and presented by Saga Arts, the special Donnie Darko 25th Anniversary theatrical release also includes an exclusive introduction from Richard Kelly before the movie, exploring the film's enduring legacy and how it has captivated audiences for 25 years.

Led by Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal in the defining performance of his early career, Donnie Darko features a powerhouse award-winning ensemble cast including Jena Malone, Emmy Award nominee Drew Barrymore, Academy Award nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Emmy Award winner Noah Wyle, Golden Globe nominee Patrick Swayze, and Emmy Award winner Seth Rogen. Since its release in 2001, the film's blend of science fiction, psychological thriller, and coming-of-age drama has captivated generations of cinephiles, cementing its place as one of the first cult classics of the new millennium.

"Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to bring back Donnie Darko to theatres this fall for its 25th anniversary. This was not a film that exploded overnight – it found its audience slowly, and then never let go, said Shannah Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Fathom Entertainment. Twenty-five years later, Donnie Darko is back in a new 4K restoration, with Richard Kelly on hand to talk about why it still resonates so deeply with audiences today."

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