Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: don't breathe, Don't Breathe 3, fede alvarez, jane levy, stephen lang

Don't Breathe 3 Is In Development, With Levy & Lang Back

Don't Breathe 3 is in the works, with Fede Álvarez confirming that he has written the script and stars Jane Levy & Stephen Lang would return.

Article Summary Don't Breathe 3 is in development, with Fede Álvarez confirming he has written the script for a new sequel.

Jane Levy and Stephen Lang are set to return for Don't Breathe 3, reuniting key stars from the horror franchise.

Fede Álvarez revealed the Don't Breathe 3 update during a Beyond Fest screening celebrating the original film's 10th anniversary.

After two profitable thrillers, Don't Breathe 3 could complete the trilogy, though no release date or official announcement exists.

Don't Breathe 3 is in the works. At an anniversary screening of the original film celebrating its tenth anniversary at Beyond Fest, Fede Álvarez let it slip that a third film in the franchise is in development. Álvarez wrote the script, with the word that Jane Levy and Stephen Lang will return as well. While Lang was back for part two, Levy skipped that chapter. Nothing has been officially announced, and no possible release date or anything of the sort has been announced, but with the first two being pretty successful, it makes sense for a third film to be released to complete the story.

Don't Breathe 3 Would Complete The Trilogy

That first film was released in 2016 and was a surprise hit, crossing $150 million worldwide on a slim $10 million budget. Don't Breathe 2 was released in 2021 and did well, making $53 million worldwide against a $15 million budget. Here is the synopsis for the first film if you are not familiar: "A trio of reckless thieves breaks into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking they'll get away with the perfect heist. They're wrong." The first film left some unanswered questions: Levy's character gets away with the money, but a news report says the Blind Man (Lang) survived and didn't reveal the theft. In the second film, they made the Blind Man a bit of an anti-hero, so who knows what direction the story could go in a third film.

I would be down for this if it happens. Levy and Álvarez make magic together, especially in the 2013 Evil Dead remake. Anytime they want to work together, I am there, even if it is Don't Breathe 3. I feel like they will mostly ignore the story of the second one, but what do I know. Maybe they won't. Maybe this never gets made, and it doesn't matter. Only time will tell, horror fans.

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