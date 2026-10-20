Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: brett bean, D'Orc, skybound, sony

D'Orc Live-Action Rights Acquired By Sony, Brett Bean Will Adapt

D'Orc, the comic sensation of 2026, has had its live-acton rights acquired by Sony, with creator Brett Bean involved as well.

Article Summary Sony has acquired the live-action rights to D'Orc, with creator Brett Bean set to adapt the hit comic for the screen.

D'Orc has become one of 2026's biggest comic breakthroughs, selling out instantly and reaching eight printings.

The first D'Orc graphic novel collection is already a bestseller, with issue #9 arriving just days after issue #8.

D'Orc's wild fantasy premise feels tailor-made for adaptation, even if live-action is a surprising first choice.

D'Orc continues to be the greatest success story in comics in 2026, and creator Brett Bean is probably somewhere popping the cork on a celebratory bottle of champagne. Deadline is reporting that Sony has acquired the live-action rights to his wildly successful comic series, which he is also being tapped to adapt for the screen. As comic readers, we know the first issue was released earlier this year to an eager readership, and it sold out instantly. That first issue has gone through eight printings, and the first graphic novel collection is now a bestseller. The comic just published issue #8, with issue #9 set to release in a couple of days.

D'Orc Should Make For A Fantastic…Whatever Is Made

"D'orc, the half dwarf/ half orc is fated to end the world because of some inconvenient doomsday prophecy from the Book of Certain Doom. Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield and a chicken with its head cut off, D'orc is thrown dead center into Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone. Can he survive being hunted, blamed, and beaten by every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Witch, Timelord, Ice Giant, three-headed dog, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures?"

From day one, I thought this would be a perfect animated series. How could you not? All you have to do is crack the book's cover, and it comes to life in your hands. Bean is a very talented, gifted storyteller. It is a little interesting that they would try to go live-action with D'Orc right off the bat instead of with a series, but what do I know? As long as the comic doesn't suffer and we keep getting that monthly fix, they can make whatever they want from a content standpoint, and I will be there.

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