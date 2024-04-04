Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune: messiah, dune: part two

Dune: Messiah Is Officially In Development At Legendary

Dune: Messiah is officially in development at Legendary. It will finish off the trilogy that began with the first two Dune films.

Article Summary 'Dune: Messiah' is officially in development to conclude the Dune trilogy.

Director Denis Villeneuve has been invested in the project pre-'Dune: Part Two'.

The narrative could creatively diverge, blending in 'Children of Dune' elements.

'Dune: Part Two' success paved the way for this much-anticipated sequel.

We can finally stop speculating about something that we all pretty much knew was going to happen. Director Denis Villeneuve has had his eye on Dune: Messiah for a while now and hasn't been shy about the fact that he's been working on the film long before Dune: Part Two even came out. We know that Hans Zimmer is already recording music, and the excellent box office and critical reception of the second film meant that the third was all but guaranteed. That being said, it is nice to hear that, according to Deadline, Dune: Messiah is officially in development at Legendary and will be the end of the trilogy.

Dune: Messiah is an interesting little book compared to the first one. Frank Herbert more or less wrote the book to tell the audience that Paul is, in fact, not the protagonist of this story, and none of this is a good thing. In many reads, it almost reads like an extended epilogue. However, the way the first book and the second film end are pretty different, so Villeneuve could take some interesting creative license with the story and maybe pull in some elements from Children of Dune to fill things out a bit. We'll have to see, and Villeneuve is very busy these days and wouldn't do the film unless he knew he could make it better than Dune: Part Two, so don't ext to anyone to return to Arrakis any time soon.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

