Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three – Final Trailer Plus A Bunch Of New Posters Released

The final trailer for Dune: Part Three has been released, and it teases some of the franchise's weirder elements. Plus, a whole bunch of new posters.

Article Summary Dune: Part Three has released its final trailer, offering a new look at Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi finale.

The footage hints at the stranger corners of Frank Herbert’s universe, pushing beyond the series’ grounded start.

Early trailer reactions suggest Dune: Part Three could deliver a strong ending to Villeneuve’s acclaimed trilogy.

Warner Bros. also unveiled a batch of new Dune: Part Three posters ahead of the film’s December 18 debut.

The final trailer for Dune: Part Three has officially dropped, and with it comes some buckwild visuals. The Dune books start off a bit weird, but after Dune: Messiah, to say they go a bit off the rails might be a bit generous. Leto the II quite literally does the "would you still love me if I were a giant sand worm?" thing. There are hints throughout this final trailer that director Denis Villeneuve is going to scratch the surface of how weird this universe gets, and maybe someone else will go on to explore it further. If this is the way this series of films ends up wrapping up, it looks like Villeneuve is well on his way to sticking the landing. Also, the fact that the comment section of this trailer is littered with people utterly baffled that this trilogy was completed in five years says a lot about expectations and timelines for our media these days.

On top of the final trailer, we also got a pile of new posters, including ones that are skirting the line between a poster and a character poster. Considering that character posters are almost always close-ups with simple backgrounds akin to passport photos, using close-ups from actual scenes in the movie is a much better approach.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Forgive me for all I've done." Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters and IMAX on December 18.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes Dune: Part Three, bringing Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic trilogy to a breathtaking conclusion.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, based on the novels written by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on December 18, 2026, and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

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