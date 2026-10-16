Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three Is A "Very Different Movie" With "Different Pacing"

Director Denis Villeneuve says that he came back to Dune: Part Three now because he wanted to "make sure that I will be severe with the material."

Article Summary Denis Villeneuve says Dune: Part Three happened now because he wanted to return with a harsher, unsentimental eye.

The director explained that taking on James Bond gave him the push he needed to finally leave Arrakis behind.

Villeneuve calls Dune: Part Three a very different movie, with new pacing and a world transformed for its characters.

Drawing from Dune: Messiah, the film follows Paul facing the violent consequences of the empire he created.

It's still kind of amazing that we are getting Dune: Part Three as soon as we are. For the first time in a long time, time was on the side of director Denis Villeneuve, as there is a pretty significant time jump between the first book and the second. For a little while, it sounded like Villeneuve wanted a break and some time to step back from the franchise, but he came around and decided that getting this franchise out of his system now was the way to go. In fact, as he explained to Empire, how tired he was of it seemed to be the driving factor, and he tapped into it to give this film a very different vibe from the first one.

"I said, 'Maybe it's a good idea to go back to this project, not out of nostalgia, not because I miss it, but the opposite — I'm tired of it. I want to make sure that I will be severe with the material. That I will not be complacent," Villeneuve explained. In fact, it was the getting signed on to Bond that also helped him decide that he needed to do Dune: Part Three now instead of several years down the road. He said, "I thought, 'When it's done, I need a very powerful rocket to pull me away from Arrakis.' When I was asked to do the next Bond, I said: 'Okay, this is what I need.'"

As for the film, it's different from the first one in many ways, and the book is, too. In many ways, Dune: Messiah is more like an extended epilogue than a sequel, as author Frank Herbert had to beat it into the readers who were missing the point of the first one that Paul was not an aspirational figure. Dune: Part Three isn't going for that extended epilogue feel, but don't expect "part three" to mean this will feel exactly like the previous film. It's different in many ways.

"The idea was to try to make a movie that will have the same DNA — it's a Dune movie — but it's a very different movie," Villeneuve explained. "It has a different pacing. … We are back with the same characters, but this time the world has totally changed. Their psyches, their perspective on reality has totally changed, and Paul is living with the burden of what he created, trying to find a way out of this spiral of violence."

Will Dune: Part Three also spend a decent portion of its runtime beating it into the audience that while Paul might be our protagonist, that doesn't make him an aspirational figure or even a good person. We'll see, but seeing this get wrapped up way sooner than anyone expected it to is lovely and so rare in this industry.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Forgive me for all I've done." Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters and IMAX on December 18.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes Dune: Part Three, bringing Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic trilogy to a breathtaking conclusion.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, based on the novels written by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on December 18, 2026, and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

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