Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three – Tickets Go On Sale, New TV Spot Released

Tickets for Dune: Part Three have officially gone on sale, and with that, we also got a new TV spot as well.

Article Summary Dune: Part Three tickets are now on sale, giving fans their first chance to lock in opening weekend seats.

A new Dune: Part Three TV spot has arrived, offering another look at Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi finale.

Dune: Part Three joins Avengers: Doomsday in a crowded December, setting up a major box office showdown.

Strong early buzz around Dune: Part Three now shifts to ticket sales as Warner Bros. eyes a huge December debut.

December is going to be one hell of a month at the movies. It usually is with Christmas and all of the big awards season movies looking to get in before the year comes to an end, but it appears that neither Warner Bros. nor Marvel Studios are blinking, and DunesDay is going to be a thing. That overlap of audiences is fascinating, and the biggest movie buffs would probably see both without much thought, one way or another. See Dune: Part Three in IMAX and catch a regular format screening of Avengers: Doomsday after.

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale a few days ago, and now tickets for Dune: Part Three have also gone on sale. We saw the online juxtaposition that people didn't seem super into Avengers: Doomsday, and then ticket sales blew up, but the online reception for Dune: Part Three has been solid since we saw footage. Now we get to see whether that hype matches ticket sales and what kind of box office insanity we'll see in December. Along with the ticket sales, we also got a new TV spot as well.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Forgive me for all I've done." Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters and IMAX on December 18.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes Dune: Part Three, bringing Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic trilogy to a breathtaking conclusion.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, based on the novels written by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on December 18, 2026 and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

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