Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three – Tickets Officially Go On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for Dune: Part Three officially go on sale tomorrow ahead of its December 18, 2026, release date.

Article Summary Dune: Part Three tickets officially go on sale tomorrow ahead of the film’s December 18, 2026 theatrical release.

Early hype for Dune: Part Three appears strong as Warner Bros. gears up for one of December’s biggest box office battles.

Dune: Part Three opens the same day as Avengers: Doomsday, setting up a major showdown for moviegoers.

Standard screenings are joining the presale rollout now, while IMAX and other premium Dune: Part Three tickets are already available.

December is going to be one crazy month at the movies, and that's only counting the two opening on the same day. It's going to be really interesting to see what the early box office numbers for Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday look like, because the online conversations around these two films are very different. Right now, there are a ton of rumors and speculation that Doomsday might be a giant mess, and Marvel is panicking. The shine on the Marvel machine, at least for the terminally online who spend a lot of time on social media (self-own), seems to have truly worn off. On the other hand, the hype for Dune: Part Three seems extremely high, and this movie really exists because everyone sort of lovingly bullied director Denis Villeneuve into making it by praising Part Two so much.

However, the Avengers: Doomsday pre-sale numbers have been buckwild insane, so the general public is still very much here and ready to ride or die for Marvel. Tickets for Dune: Part Three that aren't in IMAX or other specialty theaters go on sale tomorrow, and the early lines in the sand are going to be drawn for what people have, both unironically and ironically, started calling Dunesday. At least the name isn't awful.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Forgive me for all I've done." Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters and IMAX on December 18.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes Dune: Part Three, bringing Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic trilogy to a breathtaking conclusion.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, based on the novels written by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on December 18, 2026, and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

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