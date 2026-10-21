Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three – Tickets On Sale, New TV Spot And 4 Posters

Dune: Part Three tickets have only been on sale for 24 hours, but they are already breaking records in the UK. We also got 4 well designed posters.

Article Summary Dune: Part Three tickets are now on sale, kicking off the December box office race ahead of the film’s release.

The BFI IMAX in London reportedly sold 33,000 Dune: Part Three advance tickets in just 24 hours, setting a record.

A new Dune: Part Three TV spot has arrived as Warner Bros. ramps up marketing for one of 2026’s biggest releases.

Dune: Part Three opens in theaters and IMAX on December 18, with domestic presale numbers still starting to roll in.

December and the release of two of the biggest movies of 2026 will be here before we know it. Tickets, trailers, and marketing for most, if not all, of the big holiday releases have either been going on for a hot minute now or are just kicking off now. Yesterday, tickets for Dune: Part Three went on sale, and the real fight for the box office is about to start. We already know that Avengers: Doomsday has killed it at the box office, even if the online conversations surrounding the movie aren't nearly as positive as they used to be. On the other hand, there has been a lot of positive buzz for Dune: Part Three, but online conversations don't translate into ticket sales, so we'll have to see how this goes. Over in London, the film has reportedly already set a record. The BFI IMAX, the largest screen in the United Kingdom, has reportedly sold 33k advanced tickets for screenings of Dune: Part Three in the last 24 hours. The domestic pre-sale numbers are still rolling in.

We also got four new posters, and they're all pretty good! We love to see it.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Forgive me for all I've done." Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters and IMAX on December 18.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes Dune: Part Three, bringing Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic trilogy to a breathtaking conclusion.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, based on the novels written by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on December 18, 2026, and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

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