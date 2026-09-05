Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: dungeons & dragons 2, dungeons & dragons: honor among thieves

Dungeons & Dragons 2 Isn't Dead, Looking For A New Studio Partner

Dungeons & Dragons 2 has a complete script, but isn't as dead in the water as we thought, as one of the co-directors has revealed they are searching for a new studio partner.

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons 2 is still alive, with a completed sequel script and renewed hope for the fantasy franchise.

Co-director John Francis Daley says Hasbro supports the project and wants to move forward with the right studio.

After Honor Among Thieves underperformed in theaters, financing remains the biggest hurdle facing Dungeons & Dragons 2.

A new studio partner could give Dungeons & Dragons 2 a path forward and revive plans for another adventure.

It was truly one of the biggest box office crimes of 2023 that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves failed to find an audience. Not only was the film made with all the best intentions, by a bunch of people who clearly loved the game and lore and weren't slapping the IP onto something wholly underrated. It's the kind of truly adaptation made with love that nerds beg for, but the release date and everything that came out around it just kneecapped the film. The reviews from audiences and critics were extremely positive, with an ending that didn't wrap everything up, but didn't feel like a cliffhanger either. There was a world with a bunch of characters we just spent an entire movie falling in love with; here's the potential for more served up on a silver platter.

Only it didn't happen because of that box office fumble, and it really sounded like the movie was dead in the water. Recently, we learned that there is a complete script from co-director Jonathan Goldstein, but financial constraints were cited as the reason Dungeons & Dragons 2 likely won't happen. Well, that story must have drummed up some positive buzz because in a new interview on The Discourse Podcast (GamesRadar+), co-director John Francis Daley revealed that they have the support of Haboro and have begun looking for a new studio partner.

"I think Hasbro is a big believer in it, and if they can figure out a studio partner to make it work, they'll want to proceed," Daley said. "Yes, there are practical realities with the finance contingent, and who knows if it ever gets made, but we were proud of the sequel script and hope that at some point it does find a path."

This is a song and dance we've heard about many films that flopped at the box office but found some love afterward. It doesn't mean Dungeons & Dragons 2 is a sure thing, it really isn't, but there are a lot of options now for a complete script based on an established IP with a ton of franchise potential.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It was released on March 31, 2023.

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