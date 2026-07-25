Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: dungeons & dragons: honor among thieves

Dungeons & Dragons Sequel Probably Won't Happen Because Of Finances

Jonathan Goldstein has revealed that a sequel script for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves exists, but "a number of financial reasons" are standing in the way.

Article Summary Jonathan Goldstein says a Dungeons & Dragons sequel script was written, but financial hurdles are blocking it.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves earned over $200 million, yet the box office result still fell short.

Paramount's crowded 2023 release window left Dungeons & Dragons squeezed between John Wick 4 and Mario.

Despite strong fan and critic reactions, a new Dungeons & Dragons movie now appears unlikely for financial reasons.

Well, this is one of the great injustices of the last couple of years. Far too many of you slept on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves back in 2023, and it was one of those films that grossed over $200 million at the box office and was seen as a disappointment. That is a shame because it ruled and was the perfect setup to make about ten more if everyone wanted to. It seemed like everyone was up for it, too, if the energy of the cast and crew was anything to go by.

However, Paramount made a significant error with its release date, and the film couldn't find its footing between a John Wick sequel and the massive juggernaut that would be The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Sometimes being really good isn't enough. Now we know that, at one point, there was faith that more movies were on the horizon. Jonathan Goldstein, who was a director and co-wrote the first film, revealed to ScreenRant that a script for a sequel exists, but "financial reasons" are cited as the reason we won't see it.

"We actually wrote a sequel to Dungeons and Dragons. We were hired to write it. I don't know that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They're expensive movies to make, but it'd be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like."

It's really a shame when you can tell everyone involved in a project approached established IP with all the love in the world, executed a concept extremely well, and even made it resonate with critics and the fans who saw it, but it still isn't enough. We still have that first Dungeons & Dragons film, and if you haven't seen it yet, go fix that this weekend. You won't regret it.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It was released on March 31, 2023.

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