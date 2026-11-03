Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Dynamic Duo

Dynamic Duo: Mason Thames Confirmed To Voice Dick Grayson

Peter Safran has confirmed that Mason Thames will voice Dick Grayson in Dynamic Duo, which will be released in theaters on September 22, 2028.

Article Summary Peter Safran confirms Mason Thames will voice Dick Grayson in Dynamic Duo, DC's hybrid animated Robin movie.

Safran says Thames passionately pursued the Dynamic Duo role and impressed DC Studios with a standout audition.

Dynamic Duo will use Swaybox's puppet-and-CGI animation, which Safran compares to Pixar's Toy Story leap.

Directed by Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson, Dynamic Duo is set to hit theaters on September 22, 2028.

The state of the DC universe right now is fascinating, with movies like Supergirl underperforming, but Clayface doing about as well as a film as niche as that could at the box office. TV-wise, Lanterns had an interesting reaction when it comes to the public, and conversations surrounding the show were passionate as the season went on. There are a lot of projects in varying levels of development, but one of the cooler ones is absolutely Dynamic Duo, a hybrid animated film about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. Just from an animation side, this sounds very cool, and now we're starting to learn more about the film itself. Peter Safran recently spoke with Collider and confirmed that Mason Thames will voice Dick Grayson in the film.

"We always talk about wanting volunteers and not recruits to be part of the DCU, to be part of DC Studios, and Mason always wanted to be Dick Grayson. He just did. And he came in, and auditioned the s*** out of it, and was awesome. He's a wonderful young actor, but boy, did he want this. He was just obsessed. When he came over to the DC offices, he came over with his dad at the time, and we've got tons of great archives and stuff in there, and wanted to take a picture of everything and with everything. He's a fan."

Safran went on to praise the puppetry and animation that Swaybox Studio co-founders and directors Arthur Mintz and Theresa Anderson have created, saying, "I think that the Swaybox technology is as original today as Pixar was when it did Toy Story. I really think it's that different from anything that's come before it. Even though it's puppets with an overlay of CGI, the fact that it's shot with real cameras brings a visceral nature to the action in a way that I don't think animation itself ever can really capture. I am really, really excited for people to witness what Arthur [Mintz] and Theresa [Andersson], who are the Swaybox founders, have come up with. I think it's really unusual and cool, and it's a great way to tell a story."

We're still learning more about Dynamic Duo, and it's going to be so cool to see what this movie looks like when it is released in just under two years. Animation like this is a true labor of love, so this is going to be a treat. Dynamic Duo currently has a release date of September 22, 2028.

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